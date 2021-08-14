The Charleston-Gazette Mail published this editorial on Thursday, Aug. 12:
Gov. Jim Justice wants yet another job. Specifically, he wants to resume coaching boys basketball at Greenbrier East, where he’s still the girls coach. Justice gave up coaching the boys team in 2017 during his first term as governor.
As reported by the Gazette-Mail’s Lacie Pierson, the Greenbrier County Board of Education voted to table hiring a new coach during a meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Jeff Bryant said the governor was his top candidate. Pierson reported a day earlier Justice was being considered.
Having a governor who also spends a lot of time coaching high school basketball is a fairly strange arrangement. The governor rightfully took flack for calling an opposing squad “thugs” during a game early last year. A month later, Justice, who refused to live in Charleston but was in town to coach his team, only happened to be in the right place at the right time to cancel the girls state tournament as the pandemic encroached.
The biggest stunner had to be in April, when the Greenbrier East girls were unable to participate in state tournament qualifiers for the state after players tested positive for COVID-19. They were eligible for and had been offered vaccines, but declined to take them. This as Justice, in his official capacity as governor, was begging younger West Virginians to get vaccinated. Justice was as flabbergasted as anyone else, saying he wasn’t aware of the situation and hadn’t been vigilant.
That’s enough evidence that Justice, who claims he can juggle all these responsibilities, drops the ball plenty and with serious consequences. His lack of attention was so noticeable a former member of the House of Delegates sued Justice in to get the governor to live in Charleston, as the state constitution requires, rather than show up once in a while from his home two hours away. Justice agreed in a settlement that he would reside in Charleston, and his legal team claims he is, but that’s still debatable.
Really, vigilance is what this is all about. It’s well-documented that the governor is still participating in running his businesses and facing massive financial trouble over hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from a now defunct creditor. He coaches a girls basketball team and wants another job as the boys coach. Occasionally, he governs the state as West Virginia’s top executive, a job to which he’s been elected to twice. Meanwhile, he cuts corners and bends rules in how he governs, appearing more as a meddler out to self-deal and settle personal scores.
Roman Stauffer, a senior advisor to Justice, tweeted Tuesday that he’d been watching polling data for two years, and no one seems to care that Justice continues to coach basketball. That might be true, but this has never been about approval. It’s about serving in the highest leadership position in the state with the proper focus and effort.
Justice has a lot of self-confidence, and clearly thinks he can not only perform, but excel in multiple roles at the same time. In reality, he’s stretched too thin, his business empire might be collapsing and it’s questionable where governing the state falls on his list of priorities. He seems to think he’s doing everyone a favor by loaning his time and attention to all these different things. He’s actually more of a liability in certain situations.
Justice almost always refers to himself as a coach before anything else. That’s fine. He can go be a coach. He can go back to being a coal magnate, or a tourism booster at his Greenbrier resort. But he’s never going to be all those things and governor and do any of those jobs to the full extent of his ability. The one time he appeared on top of things in West Virginia was during the early stages of the pandemic, when coaching had been taken away by COVID-19.
Taking yet another job won’t make Justice any better at running the state. One might flippantly think he couldn’t get any worse, either, but those are famous last words.