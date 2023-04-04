The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jim Justice

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Jan. 11, 2023.

 Chris Jackson — freelancer, FR170573 AP

This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on March 31.

Lines between Jim Justice’s role as West Virginia governor and his private, vast business interests have been crossed frequently since he took office in 2017, but the latest case puts the situation in rather stark terms.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you