Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his plan for phasing out West Virginia’s personal income tax Thursday, and, as expected, it cuts the tax burden in one area while increasing it in others, to make up for the eventual $2.1. billion in lost revenue.
It’s basically a shell game. West Virginians would be taking home more from their paycheck, but spending more when they use that money.
Even the numbers are gimmicky. For instance, the state sales tax would jump from 6% to 7.9% under Justice’s plan. It’s not a full 8%, but 7.9%, as if that tenth of a percentage point makes a 32% increase in the sales tax look lower. It’s a tactic straight from Retail 101. Nothing you buy anywhere is $20 on the nose. It’s $19.99.
Most West Virginians would be paying more than 8% anyway. Many cities in West Virginia have their own municipal sales taxes, some as high as 1%, meaning shoppers could wind up paying as much as 8.9% on their purchases. That’s among the top 10 highest sales tax rates in the entire country.
The increase shifts the tax burden in other ways, too. Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax rate in half before eventually eliminating it completely means the wealthy, like himself, pay less — and eventually, nothing — on their higher incomes, while paying the same sales tax as everyone else. So the middle class and poor bear the brunt of the tax increase.
Other parts of the plan involve tax hikes on cigarettes, vape products, alcohol and soft drinks. But, of the more than $900 million Justice estimates tax increases will bring to fill the income tax gap, the sales tax hike — projected to bring in an additional $655 million in revenue — is the most crucial part of the plan.
Proponents of eliminating the income tax have said it will bring a population boom to West Virginia. That seems unlikely. Justice and others have said it means West Virginians will be taking home more money. That’s certainly true, but it remains to be seen how that will benefit working West Virginians if they’re paying over a third more in sales taxes than they were before. It will definitely benefit the wealthy. Perhaps that’s the prime motivation.
Killing the personal income tax is definitely something the Republican supermajority in the Legislature wants to do. Shifting the tax burden would allow them to get rid of the income tax — seemingly without making huge cuts to the state budget. But they need to consider whether Justice’s revenue estimates are accurate. West Virginia is bordered by six states, and many here already cross state lines to spend money. Steep tax hikes likely will exacerbate those tendencies.
Legislators need to ask themselves who this helps, who it hurts and if the projections are realistic. Some states have benefited from massive tax repeals, while others have cratered. It’s not like the economy in West Virginia is already bustling, and prior tax breaks in this state haven’t moved the needle.
Whether under Justice’s plan or their own, legislators should proceed with great caution. It takes a lot of work and planning to make things better. Making them worse isn’t nearly as difficult.