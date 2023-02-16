The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Louis Post-Dispatch published this editorial on Feb. 13. It was distributed by the Associated Press.

The increasing politicization of care for young people with gender dysphoria is making it much harder, if not impossible, for doctors to provide the kinds of help necessary to ease kids through a particularly difficult period of their already-difficult teen and pre-teen years. Lives could be at stake, given the high incidence of suicide among gender-dysphoric youths. So for Republican politicians in Jefferson City, egged on by Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, to intervene in gender-dysphoria medical care is to suggest that the only lives that matter are those of straight kids who have never questioned their sexuality.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you