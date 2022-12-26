The Parkersburg News and Sentinel published this editorial on Dec. 21. It was distributed by the Associated Press.
Despite some worry about what the pandemic might do to higher education numbers in West Virginia, enrollment for this fall shows the numbers remain “mostly steady” in community and technical colleges and public universities.
West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission says “mostly steady” means enrollment increased from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 in 2022 for community and technical colleges; but dropped from 57,102 in 2021 to 56,303 this year in public four-year universities, according to a report by WDTV.
The number of first-time freshmen increased in both systems; and the number of high school students taking dual enrollment courses from public college and universities also increased. In other words, young people don’t seem to be as thrown off course as we were worried.
In fact, they’re making smarter decisions about the kind of education that fits their goals, needs and budget, and that, too, is a good sign. Starting as early as they are able shows intelligence and initiative.
“Nearly 67% of students in the class of 2021 who took dual enrollment courses went to a community college or a four-year institution after graduation, while only 23% of students who didn’t take any college-level courses in high school continued on,” Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, told WDTV. “We know that the availability of dual enrollment courses for our students plays a significant role in their decision to continue education or training and in their overall success. With our college-going rate such a significant challenge and knowing that students with only a high school diploma earn an annual salary of around $20,000 after graduation, we must find a way to make college-level courses more accessible to all students. It is critical for them, and it is critical for the long-term economic stability of our state.”
If more young people are demonstrating an understanding of the importance of furthering their education without going into crippling debt, it seems lawmakers and other public officials should demonstrate they understand those are precisely the kinds of young people for whom we should build a West Virginia in which they want to stay.
They are taking their future seriously. The rest of us must follow their example.
