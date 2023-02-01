The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Jan. 28:
Social media has been flooded this week with variations of a similar question from bewildered West Virginia educators: You don’t trust us to teach but you trust us to carry a gun?
Indeed, the Legislature’s mixed messaging on public education during the current session has been nothing short of insane.
And yes, that includes a bill being discussed in the House of Delegates that would allow some teachers, administrators and service personnel in K-12 schools to carry firearms, along with a bill that has passed the Senate allowing concealed carry of firearms on public university campuses — mixed in with “anti-woke” bills that are aimed at keeping teachers from properly educating students on subjects like American history. At this rate, inanimate firearms will have more rights than teachers or students by the time the 2023 session closes out.
This provides a fascinating, telling and somewhat terrifying insight on how the Republican supermajorities that control both chambers of the Legislature view education. Guns should be everywhere, but teachers need to watch themselves when mentioning slavery in a history class (the country only fought a war with itself over the concept) and books that discuss climate change should be banned from school libraries.
It boggles the mind. If Republicans in the Legislature hate public education so much but also want to try to offset the potential for a mass shooting, why not just abolish the schools? Oh, that’s right, they’re pretty much already doing that by diverting funding to charter schools, homeschooling and school vouchers. It wouldn’t be shocking to learn some of these GOP lawmakers probably don’t want firearms available to instructors in those settings.
Teachers and public school service personnel already take on roles that aren’t in the job description because so many kids’ needs aren’t met at home, especially in a state like West Virginia, where a disproportionate number of children live in poverty. School employees, who are underpaid and work at schools that are typically understaffed, serve as de facto social workers, parental figures and so much more. Might as well add armed guard to the mix.
But, for the love of God, don’t let teachers mention that America has experienced societal turmoil in the past that has shaped the country students know today. Sure, the fact that a teacher could be carrying a concealed handgun points to a lot of current issues, but, apparently, it’s important that kids learn everything used to be fine.
