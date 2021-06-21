Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.