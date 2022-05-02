The Daily Independent of Ashland published this editorial on April 23:
Even though the latest bill to legalize medical cannabis did not survive the state Senate after passage in the House, Gov. Andy Beshear is looking into grassroots support for attempts to legalize medical marijuana via other avenues.
Beshear announced Thursday he will assemble an advisory team to travel across the state to gather public input. Kentuckians also will be able to express their views directly to the governor’s office by sending an email to GovMedicalCannabisAdvisoryTeam@ky.gov.
“I want to be clear, I am for medical cannabis,” Beshear said on Thursday. “I want it done in the right way. And we’re going to be looking at our legal options very closely. And at the same time, we want to hear from you.”
Beshear actively used his executive powers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which inflamed Republican lawmakers, and if he chooses to use executive powers to move medical cannabis forward, there likely will be more pushback from the GOP.
Whether executive action will happen, or will stand, remains to be seen. But the need for legal medical marijuana remains.
Marijuana, which is relatively safe, would offer an alternative to opioid medications, which can be deadly, for chronic pain. In fact, Dr. Edward J. Newton, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Southern California and an expert in drug overdose, said marijuana has “a good safety record” from an overdose perspective. There are other questionable side effects, just as with other medications.
Most Americans want medical and recreational use of marijuana legalized. Pew Research Center found 91% of Americans are in favor of legalization and have had such a stance for several years.
Beshear said he would prefer legislative approval, but lawmakers have not supported the idea.
“I believe it’s my obligation to see what’s possible, given the will of the people and their desire to move forward on this,” the governor said, adding lawmakers have failed to “get the job done.”
We would like to see medical marijuana legal in Kentucky and we applaud Beshear’s efforts to relive the pain of those suffering with Alzheimer’s, cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea and post-traumatic stress, all of which marijuana is known to ease.
Already, 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have approved cannabis for medical use. Some of Kentucky’s surrounding states have approved medical marijuana.
It’s time for Kentucky to find some compassion for the sick and suffering and make cannabis available to those who would benefit from it, executive order or otherwise.