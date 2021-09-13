The Bluefield Daily Telegraph published this editorial on Sept. 5:
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined executives from Polaris, Kawasaki and Honda last month on a tour of the 900-mile Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. Manchin invited the ATV manufacturers to tour the trail system with him, and is encouraging the companies to develop ATV manufacturing facilities right here in southern West Virginia, a move that would create both jobs and help to further grow the region’s ATV tourism engine.
Manchin, a power-broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, said the tour was an opportunity to not only showcase the region’s growing adventure tourism industry but also to encourage the ATV manufacturers to consider setting up shop along the trail system.
“With our expanding trail systems and growing number of off-road enthusiasts traveling to our state, there is a great opportunity for manufacturers of these vehicles and their accessories to locate the facilities and jobs they require right here in West Virginia,” Manchin said.
The push by Manchin for an ATV manufacturing plant in the region is a welcomed effort, and an idea that makes a lot of sense.
We already have an established trail system in place that is utilized by thousands of riders from across the United States each year. A manufacturing plant would help to ensure that a supply of all-terrain vehicles are readily available to help meet the local tourism, business and service industry demand.
The ATV executives all had positive things to say about the region following the tour.
“West Virginia has always been one of the strongest off-highway vehicle markets for Kawasaki and the industry as a whole,” Bill Jenkins, senior vice president for sales and operations of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., said following the tour. “With a world class trail system in place like Hatfield-McCoy it is easy to see why. But as Senator Manchin showcased today, the state has also developed a business climate that has the ability to make West Virginia a key to future growth of the powersports industry in the U.S.”
Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris, described the southern West Virginia scenery as “stunning.” Menneto said the company discussed the importance of how the growing outdoor recreation industry can support small businesses and local communities as well as the importance of American manufacturing with Manchin.
An ATV manufacturing facility in southern West Virginia could provide a big boost to the region in terms of both jobs and economic diversification.
We join Manchin in urging these companies to consider the area for an ATV manufacturing plant.
Mercer County, which already has all of the essential infrastructure in place — including water, sewer, broadband and easy access to interstate travel — would be an ideal location for such a facility.