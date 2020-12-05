This editorial appeared in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Friday:
It was Cassie Johnson’s dream to become a police officer for her hometown of Charleston.
That dream came true when Johnson was sworn in by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin last January. It ended less than a year later. Johnson, 28, was mortally wounded by a gunshot Tuesday afternoon when responding to a call over a parking complaint.
Mayor Goodwin, Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Kanawha County Sheriff Michael Rutherford announced during a press conference Wednesday evening that Johnson would not survive the incident, but that her body was being kept alive so Johnson’s organs could be donated to those in need — one final act of service from a woman who put on a uniform every day to make her community a better place.
We mourn with the rest of Charleston and Johnson’s family and loved ones over this tragic loss. It is a stark reminder that women and men in uniform do indeed put their lives on the line every day, and truly never know what they’ll face when responding to any given call.
So little is known about what exactly happened right now, and there is no use in speculating. All that has been released by investigating agencies and reported by local media is that Johnson was responding to a traffic complaint on Garrison Avenue at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. There was some sort of confrontation, and Johnson was shot. Her alleged shooter is 38-year-old Joshua Phillips, who is also hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Phillips was out of jail on bond for a DUI charge, according to media reports. Authorities have yet to say what charges will be filed in the tragic incident.
More will come out and the legal system will run its course, but it won’t bring Johnson back from what appears to be a senseless act of violence. All that can be done at present is to mourn Johnson, to grieve with and offer support to her family, her brothers and sisters at the Charleston Police Department and the city of Charleston itself. A vibrant, dedicated, civic-minded and, from all accounts, warm and loving human being’s life was ended far too soon. It is, simply, a tragedy.