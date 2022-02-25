The Minneapolis Star Tribune published this editorial on Feb 19:
The search warrant on the apartment where Amir Locke was staying went by the rules. Minneapolis police listed the reasons they were seeking a no-knock warrant and a judge signed off on it. Police entered the dwelling with a key and once in, loudly announced their presence, as required.
And yet Locke, who was neither named in the warrant nor a suspect in the crime under investigation, was shot to death by an officer within nine seconds of police entry. He had been lying down under a blanket on a couch, his hand on a gun he had obtained legally and for which he had a permit.
It’s time to change the rules.
Locke’s death is just the latest in a series of high-profile incidents that are causing a growing number of law enforcement agencies to consider banning or severely restricting no-knock warrants. ...
Last April, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was forced to apologize after Minneapolis police gave the wrong address on a no-knock warrant, sending an Anoka County SWAT team to the home of an innocent Coon Rapids woman, who was held at gunpoint along with her 12-year-old daughter during the raid.
Minnesota would be far from the first to enact severe restrictions. Oregon, Florida and Virginia and more than a dozen cities all ban or severely limit the practice. Many of the changes came after the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT shot by Louisville police during a botched no-knock raid.
Rob Doar, of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, told an editorial writer that no-knock warrants are on a collision course with the growing number of lawful gun owners. Nationally, about 40% of homes have legal firearms, he said, including about 2.5 million gun owners in Minnesota alone. He noted that first-time gun ownership is up 58% among people of color.
Doar was among those defending Locke’s right to have a legal gun on his person. A licensed peace officer, he said that he is reluctant to take any tool out of an officer’s toolbox, “but we’ve given an inch and some agencies are taking a mile. Maybe we can’t even give that inch anymore.”
We should be clear here that even the strictest ban on no-knock warrants will not put an end to forced entries. As McCarthy points out, under certain circumstances, “even if police knock and announce, if they get no response, we are 100% kicking that door in.” ...
No-knock warrants started federally in the 1970s and gained momentum from there. Their use grew exponentially, from 3,000 no-knock and quick-knock warrants in 1981 to 60,000 to 70,000 by 2010. Between 2010 and 2016, some 94 people were killed during no-knock raids, including 13 police officers.
Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, told CNN recently that his agency no longer advocates for no-knock raids, preferring alternatives that lessen risk.
... there is a desperate need to ensure that no-knock warrants are as rare as possible. Innocent people should not have to live in fear of police entering their homes without warning.