This editorial appeared in the Charleston Gazette-Mail:
Disgraced former West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield’s apparent failure to live up to a restitution deal to atone for misusing church funds and alleged sexual assault should surprise no one.
When his replacement, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan, announced the plan last year, calling for Bransfield to be banned from Mass in West Virginia, to pay nearly $800,000 in restitution to the Church and to apologize to his victims, the question was immediately raised on how any of that would be enforced. The church never really clarified anything on that point.
And now Bransfield has gone radio silent, according to Brennan in an interview this week on West Virginia MetroNews. Shocking.
Bransfield headed the West Virginia diocese for 13 years, during which time, according to Gazette-Mail and Washington Post reports, he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, on lavish accommodations, private jet flights, opulent jewelry and other indulgences — not to mention expensive gifts to those in the Church hierarchy who could have held him accountable for whispered misdeeds.
It wasn’t lost on West Virginians that Bransfield did all of this while serving as the official head of the Catholic Church for one of the poorest states in the nation.
Immediately after Bransfield’s retirement, the pope himself ordered an investigation into allegations of abuse and misappropriated money.
In addition to $792,000 in financial restitution, the plan released last year by Brennan called for reducing Bransfield’s retirement stipend from $1,900 a month to $736. It’s unclear if the Catholic Church has followed through on this part of the deal, but if Bransfield is cashing checks, he should be easy to find.
This could very well turn into, if it hasn’t already, another dropped ball on behalf of the Catholic Church in regard to stray members of the flock.
Of course, there are other problems Bransfield will have a more difficult time outrunning. According to the Church, he owes $110,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. The former bishop also faces at least one civil lawsuit regarding sexual harassment and is under criminal investigation for alleged sexual abuse.