This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Tuesday.
The people of Minden, a small community in Fayette County, have been in the room with the decision makers for years, and still it seems as if no one is listening to them.
Residents were left in despair again last week, when representatives with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said they’re sticking with a $15.5 million remediation plan to remove soil contaminated by pollutants dumped in the community by the now-defunct Shaffer Equipment Co. That might sound like a reasonable plan somewhere else, but not in Minden.
For years, residents have been begging anyone who will even pretend to listen to help the community relocate somewhere else, away from the land poisoned by cancer-causing PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) — waste chemicals that never really break down or go away.
As detailed by the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony in a report last week, the cancer death rate among Minden residents was double that of the rest of Fayette County from 1979 to 2016. In the 1990s, the town’s cancer death rate was four times higher than anywhere else in the county.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the data on cancer deaths revealed in a 2017 report was not enough to prove environmental causality. Officials with the EPA also said soil samples taken in 2019 and 2021 did not show a risk to human health that requires relocating an entire community. But residents of a town that have seen multiple family members, neighbors and other loved ones develop and die from cancer in droves for decades aren’t buying it.
The people of Minden are stuck in a hell they didn’t create and, meeting after meeting, year after year, it’s apparent to them that no one wants to listen to or believe what they’re saying. Why, then, would they have any faith in a solution developed while seemingly ignoring their voices?
It’s significant that last week’s meeting was conducted in a church. For so many in Minden, prayer for deliverance is about the only thing they have left.
