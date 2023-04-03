The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Minden_01
Buy Now

Residents paraded through Minden, in Fayette County, to mark the 30th anniversary of the first March for Minden in 1989.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Tuesday.

The people of Minden, a small community in Fayette County, have been in the room with the decision makers for years, and still it seems as if no one is listening to them.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you