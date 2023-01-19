The Toledo Blade published this editorial on Jan. 14. It was distributed by the Associated Press.
In his inauguration speech last week, Gov. Mike DeWine pledged to showcase Ohio through our state’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
Governor DeWine is correct in his premise that the Ohio story is a crucial aspect of America’s narrative and creates an opportunity to make Ohio’s glorious past a door opener to future success.
There is no better example of the need for Ohio to think strategically about marketing our history than the fact that the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library is on the campus of Mississippi State University.
It’s unfortunate that rather than building a suitable memorial to President Grant, when his historic papers were first gathered in 1962 and housed at Ohio State University, the state missed a major opportunity.
The career of Ohio’s native son is being viewed in an increasingly favorable light by historians. In the defense authorization bill passed in Congress last fall, the Union General who protected the unity of the United States was promoted to the rank of General of the Armies.
That is a designation previously granted only to George Washington and World War I General John J. Pershing.
Twice elected president, Grant’s generous terms for reconciliation with Confederate states to end the war did not include ignoring civil rights violations for the newly emancipated slaves.
The Ku Klux Klan was summarily eradicated as a force within the South while the victorious Civil War general occupied the White House.
Even more uncelebrated in Ohio than Mr. Grant is John Bingham, author of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution contained in the 14th Amendment. The congressman elected from Cadiz, Ohio, was the driving force behind one of the most monumentally important aspects of our nation’s governing document, and he’s barely known here.
Governor DeWine says his 250th anniversary commission is already hard at work preparing three years of celebration for the innovators, inventors, educators, entrepreneurs, dreamers, and doers who’ve animated Ohio’s story.
The general who saved the Union and the statesman who extended the Bill of Rights to all people need to be widely celebrated for their contribution to the fact there is 250 years of U.S. history to celebrate.
So too should the state make it widely known that the governing documents for the Northwest Territory, created by the settlers of Ohio, significantly improved the U.S. Constitution by outlawing slavery and making public education a right of citizenship.
Those achievements, of course, should inspire us to overcome the scandal now confronting the Statehouse. This is a time for the kind of statesmanship that Ohio has boasted in the past.
Ohio has shaped the United States through contributions of intellect and blood. Celebrating the achievements of General Grant, Congressman Bingham, and the settlers of America’s first frontier does create an important opportunity to market Ohio as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.