The Intelligencer of Wheeling published this editorial on Jan. 23:
It has been more than a decade, but once again the Democratic Party holds the White House and both houses of Congress. For some, that might mean expectations of a change in the way our elected officials interact with one another. But not for West Virginians. We know our congressional delegation has a reputation for cooperation across the aisle, hard work and compromise when it is necessary — whatever it takes to do what is right for the people they were elected to serve.
It was no surprise, then, to hear from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., that her attitude isn’t changing. In congratulating President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and saying she stands ready to work with the administration, Capito said, “Our country faces many challenges ahead and we cannot let the issues that have divided us keep us from making progress.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., too said he understands it’s time to get to work — together.
“I will do everything in my power to work with President Biden to help heal our country and to govern in the most bipartisan way because it should be about our country, democracy, the rule of law and saving our republic,” he said.
U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1st District, already has a reputation as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. He knows the letter after a colleague’s name makes no difference when it comes to finding the right solutions to our nation’s toughest problems.
“I look forward to working together to find bipartisan solutions that will strengthen the future of our nation,” McKinley wrote, after the inauguration.
U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney, R-2nd District, and Carol Miller, R-3rd District, both expressed hope of finding common ground and looking for solutions that will benefit the Mountain State and the nation as a whole.
Good. The men and women we send to Washington understand who they work for, and that there is no time for sulking or stubborn obstructionism while Americans wait for help and hope. Assuming they are true to their word, let us hope members of Congress from the rest of the country will follow the Mountain State delegation’s example.