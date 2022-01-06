The Youngstown (Ohio) Vindicator published this editorial on Jan. 2:
As we turn the page to a new year, we all had hoped that, by now, this pandemic would have been behind us.
Clearly, it is not.
Day after day, Ohio — and other states — continue to set new records on the number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed. At the end of last week, before the end of 2021, more than 2 million Ohioans were diagnosed with the virus since tracking began nearly two years ago.
As of Friday, 14,458 COVID deaths were reported in 2021 among people listed as unvaccinated; 701 COVID-19 deaths were among people reported to be fully vaccinated.
Local hospital emergency rooms are jammed full of patients struggling to breathe, and often, these patients end up waiting excruciatingly long hours because facility beds are full. The Ohio Department of Health also reports in 2021, 48,399 hospitalized Ohioans were not fully vaccinated, and 2,853 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized.
Meanwhile, health care workers struggle with fatigue or exhaustion from working long hours often exacerbated by short staffing levels. It’s gotten so bad that even the Ohio National Guard has been activated to assist in Ohio’s health care facilities.
Indeed, 2021 was not a good year for so many of us due largely to COVID-19. The economy has suffered. Our children have experienced severe gaps in their learning. Many of us have been sick. And worse, each of us has lost someone we cared about to this virus — whether it was a neighbor, a co-worker, a friend or a beloved family member.
The new normal is not just lining up for vaccines and COVID-19 tests, as was the case earlier on in the pandemic. Now, local residents again are spending hours in line, this time hoping to obtain and keep on hand COVID-19 home test kits.
And despite this crush of awful news, apathy is setting in.
We frequently hear people say they are “done with COVID” and these bothersome mandates. Undoubtedly, we’ve all felt this way at some point during this ongoing pandemic.
Despite our feelings and frustrations, this resilient virus seems able to continue to evolve into new variants. Because of that we must not lose our focus as we head into 2022. We must continue to do our part to try to squelch this scourge and return our Valley, our state and our world to better health.
We need to minimize this threat in order to help businesses — especially small businesses — survive and prosper to keep growing our economy. If we work together, following the guidance that’s been given to us, hopefully we can keep our kids, our grandchildren and our teachers healthy so that they can maintain in-person learning in their schools. Indeed, that’s where they learn the best. ...
The Miami Herald published this editorial on Dec. 31:
What a way to end an awful year!
Here’s how sinister the year 2021 has been — it took Betty White on its final day, darn it!
The last surviving “Golden Girl” cast member from the Miami-based show died Friday at 99.
White was known for her excellent comedic timing, But she missed one big mark — her 100th birthday in just 17 days. Darn it, again. ...
As the show advanced, the Miami setting faded, as the rapport between the four women became the show’s focus, with the veteran comedic actresses jockeying for laughs, which we, the audience, supplied in abundance. Who didn’t like White’s Rose, a woman of hilarious Norwegian descent? Her humor, warmth and ditziness made her lovable.
“Rose wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, but she wasn’t stupid. She was just eternally naive,” White once said. The actress used that combination to steal most of the scenes. And White was one of television’s best scene stealers. She often grabbed the spotlight on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot in Cleveland,” not to mention when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” at 88. She killed it.
Sad to see Miami’s last Golden Girl pass. We’ll miss those dimples.