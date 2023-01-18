The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Jan. 17:
The West Virginia Legislature is considering recruiting retirees back into the workforce to help shore up staffing shortages in the state’s growing direct health care market.
The need now is clear. West Virginia is continuing to lose its younger people, who move elsewhere for better opportunities, and the state frequently has one of the oldest and least-healthy populations in the United States. So, demand for direct care is high, and supply on the workforce side is low. The bigger problem is that demand is only going to go up. It’s estimated that in another seven years, 25% of West Virginians will be age 65 or older.
As noted in a recent Gazette-Mail report by Roger Adkins, luring retirees back to work to fill staffing shortfalls is not a new idea. The state has experimented with the concept in dealing with teacher and school service personnel shortages and staffing shortages at government agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Resources, with mixed results.
Bringing back retirees who are willing and able to reengage with their profession isn’t a bad idea, but it runs against a problem familiar to West Virginians and their government in that it’s not a solution, but rather a short-term, stop-gap measure. A similar example is Gov. Jim Justice’s proclivity to mobilize the National Guard to handle public health issues or to staff jails — it’s a patch job that eventually wears thin because it doesn’t address the root of the problem.
Retirees retired for a reason. In most cases, they don’t have another 10 to 20 years to give. Ideally, a new workforce would be prepped and phased in while retirees hold things together. But that hasn’t happened elsewhere with any regularity when these temporary measures are applied. The National Guard having to go back into jails for the second time in five years is a good example. And now, state officials say they don’t have the money to keep the Guard on the job, but the workforce to spell them isn’t there.
That’s not to say there haven’t been efforts to bolster the workforce in these various agencies or that no progress has been made, but it’s no good buying time as an end to itself without the means to a serious solution. As Justice might put it, that’s “just kicking the can down the road.”
The answer to these recurring workforce problems across the state has been the same for decades. West Virginia needs to offer competitive pay and resources, but it also needs to offer decent infrastructure and quality of life on par with other states. That kind of turnaround requires long-term planning and consistent execution, along with a lot of financial investment.
Justice would rather cut the income tax, and the Legislature would rather find a way to override the will of the people, who, in November, rejected giving the body the power of the purse as it pertains to the business inventory, machinery and automobile taxes. That’s the same kind of short-term thinking that has kept West Virginia in a rut for so long.