The Orlando Sentinel published this editorial on Nov. 15:
When highway planners were designing a route for Interstate 4 in the 1950s, their first thought was to bring it directly through downtown Orlando via Winter Park.
That didn’t sit well with Winter Park’s well-to-do residents, and after a furious lobbying campaign the route was shifted to the west, along the city’s downtown outskirts. Some 550 pieces of property, including homes and businesses, were taken in Parramore, and the highway effectively walled off the predominantly Black neighborhood from Orlando’s downtown district.
The rest is history. Parramore, once a thriving community, declined. In 1973, the East-West Expressway sliced through Parramore, further isolating the neighborhood.
Which brings us to Pete Buttigieg and Ron DeSantis.
Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, said last week that a portion of the recently approved infrastructure bill would address some of the historical inequalities baked into road-building decisions of the past.
The right collectively hooted at the idea, as did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said, “I heard some stuff, some weird stuff, from the Secretary of Transportation trying to make this about social issues. To me, a road’s a road.”
That’s the reaction of a politician who is either willfully ignorant of the past or who deliberately ignores it to suit his ideological narrative and political ambitions.
One thing’s for sure, the response of DeSantis and others is an argument for teaching young people that America’s history of systemic, institutionalized racism isn’t a fable.
It’s very real, as I-4 and countless other road-building projects through the years have proved.
Over in Tampa, Interstate 275 went through Black neighborhoods that planners described in 1951 as “one of the most insidious and cancerous infections in the city.” A report released earlier this year outlined decades of discriminatory housing and road construction policies in Tampa.
Down in Miami, the once vibrant Overtown neighborhood was sliced and diced by the construction of Interstate 95, the Dolphin Expressway and the Midtown Interchange, its population plummeting from 50,000 to 10,000.
And up in Jacksonville, a new expressway that later became part of I-95 took out Black neighborhoods on the north side, including the prosperous “Sugar Hill” district.
Florida’s no different from other parts of the country where infrastructure projects have, in fact, targeted places where people of color live. Other instances have been documented in Dallas, Birmingham, Atlanta, Tulsa, Los Angeles and elsewhere. Entire books have been written on the subject.
No, roads don’t discriminate, but the people who designed and approved them did. All the time.
That’s what Buttigieg was talking about, and it’s only “weird stuff” if you’re trying to whitewash the reality of American history.
The new infrastructure bill gives the Transportation Department the ability to award grants that, in part, would be used to try and mitigate some of those earlier design and routing decisions. As an example, Buttigieg said money might go toward projects that would help reconnect communities that were divided by highways. ...
No matter what DeSantis thinks — and no matter how much racial history he and the Legislature try to erase under the guise of banning critical race theory in schools — institutional racism had a profound and lingering effect on this state and the nation.
There is probably no better evidence of it than the destructive and racist road-building decisions that this and other states made, many of those decisions made in the course of our lifetimes.
There’s nothing weird about trying to make things right with the communities that fell victim to those decisions.