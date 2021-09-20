The (Beckley) Register-Herald published this editorial on Sept. 11:
Gayle Manchin, as Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) federal co-chair, toured the town that she once called home this past week and cut to the chase regarding economic recovery and revitalization in Beckley and across the coalfields in a powerful, simple and yet inpirsing message.
Surviving and thriving are two different pathways, she said, and in order for a community to come back after it has been thrashed about by the destructive winds of a coal industry in decline, it takes more than a small federal grant to put all the pieces back together again.
It will take a plan and regional cooperation and collaboration, she said — and gritty perseverance and determination, we would add, to push through likely setbacks.
“You really have to have a very significant plan, a strategic plan, and then think about how, as a region, you’re going to make a tremendous impact in an area which will actually change the face, transform that area from being extremely depressed and being extremely active again, and growing, and thriving,” Manchin said.
True enough.
For civic and governmental leaders and the people who want to call this place home, the good news is that the region is blessed with mountain terrain in every direction, natural resources for outdoor adventure development that attracts young people — climbing, hiking, rappelling, rafting, fishing and hunting.
Some of those natural resources and activities have been built out with additional room to grow, while others — like expanding the trail system — are just now gaining steam.
Also working in the city and region’s favor are projects and initiatives already up and running.
In recent years, Beckley- Raleigh County Memorial Airport, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Commission and other entities have taken steps toward developing the region.
By way of example, airport manager Tom Cochran worked with NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher to develop Cochran’s long-time vision of building an aerospace industry in southern West Virginia, complete with a work force trained by West Virginia University Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College.
Also to the good, the WV Hive Network, a business incubation program, is on solid footing and Belcher is seeking an $8 million development of the historic Alfred Beckley Mill region, which will situate Beckley as a “gateway” to the New River National Gorge Park and Reserve.
There is much to be hopeful about the future of Beckley as the hub of a cultural, entertainment, outdoor creation and manufacturing.
But there is also much work — and change — ahead.