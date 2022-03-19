The Journal of Martinsburg, W.Va., published this editorial on March 16, 2022:
Among the last resolutions adopted by West Virginia lawmakers before the end of this year’s regular legislative session was one urging President Joe Biden to expedite entrance of Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., and welcoming those people to the Mountain State.
“The United States stands with the people of Ukraine. West Virginia stands with the people of Ukraine,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
Good. Organizations throughout the state are stretched thin, but are run by the kinds of people willing to stretch a little further should it mean helping someone in need; and communities here are always willing to welcome new folks “with open arms,” as Biden put it.
This is a West Virginia trait that does not differ based on the letter someone chooses to put after his or her last name. If someone needs our help, we give it.
“I think it’s very important to send that message that West Virginia is open and would welcome those who want to call West Virginia their home,” said state Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.
“We give you the shirt off our back. We welcome you to sit on the porch. We invite you to dinner,” said state Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. “We give you a place to stay for the night. This is a place of hospitality, and that’s why I’m so proud to stand with my colleagues in support for this resolution for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who need us right now.”
Weld was also correct in his assessment that new West Virginians who have come from Ukraine may do as much good for us as we do for them. “We have so much to gain from having them here,” he said.
Should they make it to West Virginia, we know Ukrainians will feel at-home here, as they await what will happen to their own. Though we hope they are able one day to return to a free Ukraine, while they are here, they will always be free, because they will be Mountaineers.
Depending on the government
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel published this editorial on March 17:
Mountain State residents pride themselves on being the kinds of folks who pull themselves up by their bootstraps, work hard and depend as little on the government as possible, right? In fact, as the state swung from blue to very red, the sentiment seemed to be not only that we should not depend on the government, but that we could not trust it, either.
It may come as some surprise, then to learn West Virginia is the fourth most federally dependent state. Only Alaska, Mississippi and Kentucky rely more on Washington, D.C.
Individual residents are the second most dependent on federal support. Our state government is 11th most dependent.
We are 50th for the highest amount of grants received per federal taxes paid; 46th for the highest amount of other financial assistance received per federal taxes paid and 48th for lowest gross domestic product per capita.
Meanwhile, the least dependent state is Delaware, with New Jersey, Kansas, Utah and Washington following closely behind.
In what may seem a counterintuitive turn of events, blue states — those which tend to be more liberal — have an average ranking on WalletHub’s “2022’s Most and Least Federally Dependent States” of 30.56. Meanwhile, red states — purportedly more conservative — have an average ranking of 20.44. The lower number is more dependent.
Generally speaking, conservative voters tend to espouse small government and decry “handouts.” But the data show political theater is not translating to the economic reality in which residents of the more federally dependent states are living.
It is a reminder elected officials more interested in twisting the definition of conservative to their own ideology than in reviving and diversifying West Virginia’s economy and making decisions that will benefit ALL Mountain State residents are helping to cement the federal dependence they pretend to despise. This spring, voters will take note.
Honoring our veterans
The Intelligencer of Wheeling published this editorial on March 15:
West Virginia has a long and proud history of military service. Families and communities honor those men and women who were willing to give their lives for the rest of us, but the state as a whole has not yet found a way to rightly note their service.
Marine Corps veteran Bernie Lyons has been working to change that by creating a West Virginia Military Hall of Fame. House Bill 4406, which passed both the House and Senate this session and is awaiting Gov. Jim Justice’s signature, will do just that.
“I immediately thought that (the hall of fame) was just a fantastic idea,” said Delegate Roger Conley, R-Wood, the bill’s lead sponsor. “I was actually a little bit surprised that we did not already have this.”
If established, the hall of fame would honor veterans “who have distinguished themselves on the field of battle and for such actions have received Purple Hearts or awards for valor for a specific act of heroism.”
As Lyons put it, “They left a piece of themselves in whatever war they fought in.” In West Virginia, we give credit where credit is due. Governor, sign this bill into law.