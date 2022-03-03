Half a billion in investment. Thousands of construction jobs. Potentially more than 10,000 jobs, once the facility was built. These were just a few of the high points when state, federal and company officials announced in October 2020 that Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop had chosen West Virginia as the site of its new certification center.
Grant County would be the hub of developing new technology that would usher in the age of high-speed passenger rail transportation. It was a new day and a huge step in reversing West Virginia’s stagnant economy.
Construction was supposed to start last year, but the hyperloop facility hasn’t been mentioned much since that announcement 17 months ago.
Gov. Jim Justice was asked about the status of the project during one of his COVID-19 briefings this week, after reports surfaced that Virgin Hyperloop had laid off half of its staff and was shifting its focus from passenger rail to cargo transportation. The governor, who took a lot of credit for the hyperloop announcement a month before West Virginians voted to give him a second term in 2020, told reporters this week that he doesn’t really know where the project stands. Justice said he’s trying to get more information and isn’t sure whether a shift in focus would help or hurt the promised developments in West Virginia.
Justice seemed confident the project isn’t completely dead. But, looking at the moves at Virgin Hyperloop, it’s clear that, even if it progresses, it won’t be what was promised.
These things happen. Companies change their goals, they adapt to evolving markets or realize their original vision isn’t going to work. Unfortunately, it seems like this happens more often than not whenever that grand vision involves West Virginia. How many times have West Virginians been told the thing that will completely transform the state’s economy and business appeal is on its way, only to have the rug pulled out from beneath them?
Just over the past decade or so, there’s been the Heartland Intermodal Gateway and Hobet Mine redevelopment projects, which turned out to be busts. There was the maddening pursuit of a natural gas cracker plant that turned up empty. There was the announcement from the Justice administration in 2017 that a Chinese energy company was going to invest more than $80 billion in natural gas projects in the state. That project turned out to be nothing and perhaps even, at least in terms of the dollar amount announced, made up.
The hyperloop announcement seemed different from some of those others because state officials, like the governor, weren’t the only ones saying it was happening. Members of the state’s congressional delegation and various community and state leaders outside of government were part of it. Branson himself joined remotely to tout how excited he was about the project. This felt like it had legs.
Now, the state is left wondering, again, whether such an announcement will amount to anything. With this latest letdown, West Virginians can’t be blamed for also questioning if other big announcements like the $1.3 billion facility Nucor Steel is planning for Mason County, or the plans for an electric school bus manufacturing center in South Charleston or any other pending developments will be all that has been promised.
As Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, said on Thursday’s edition of HD Media’s “Outside the Echo Chamber,” “Sometimes, until you see dirt flying, with some of these projects, you’ve really got to play it safe.”
Big announcements might offer a political boost, but no one benefits long-term if they don’t come through.