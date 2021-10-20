Christopher Holmes started feeling sick in early June. He went into the hospital with COVID-19 on June 14, and remained there for 80 grueling days.
Holmes, 44, shared his story during Gov. Jim Justice’s coronavirus briefing Monday, saying he was against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and was against his family, including his two children, getting the shot because of rumors he’d heard about side effects.
Holmes, of Sissonville, was lucky. He didn’t become one of the 4,134 West Virginians — or nearly 720,000 Americans — to lose his life to the pandemic.
But the price of refusing the vaccine was high.
Holmes said he lost about 150 pounds in the hospital, and his muscle atrophy was so great that he had to relearn how to walk. He’s still in physical therapy, he said.
While hospitalized, one day he’d be doing fine and, the next, doctors weren’t sure if he would live, Holmes said. He wound up on a ventilator before recovering. He received nearly 200 injections in his stomach for blood clots.
“I pretty much had hoses sticking out of every part of my body,” Holmes said. “I had a feeding tube. They had to put a ‘trach’ in me so I could breathe, and I’ll have that scar for the rest of my life.”
Holmes said he hopes more West Virginians will choose to get vaccinated, to avoid what happened to him, or worse. He added that he knows the vaccine works, because everyone in his home contracted COVID-19 except for his daughter, who got vaccinated against his wishes.
“I didn’t want her to get the shot,” he said. “If she didn’t, and the roles were reversed and it was her laying up in that hospital like me, could you live with yourself? I couldn’t.”
Holmes makes a strong case about the human cost of an issue that has too often had that element removed from the argument. COVID-19 doesn’t care about misinformation from conspiracy theorists or political hacks.
Hopefully, Holmes’ message will hit home with unvaccinated West Virginians and spur them to action.
Inoculation rates are still crawling, and public health experts have warned that another surge in cases and deaths is inevitable once winter arrives, unless 80% of the state population is fully vaccinated. The state is anywhere from 30 to 40 percentage points off that target right now, depending on the source.
Meanwhile, Justice has watched the delta variant tear through the state from the sidelines, saying he doesn’t want to be “divisive.” Justice promoted “local control” as it pertained to public health measures. After many employers adopted vaccine mandates to try and protect their workers and clients, Justice introduced legislation to undermine those local decisions through medical and religious exemptions. Hopefully, the governor was listening to Holmes’ story and advice, too.
Holmes said he doesn’t look down on anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated, but he added that he believes they should.
“I’m just saying everyone should get the shot,” he said. “If you can save one life, it’s worth it.”