The Charleston Gazette- Mail published this editorial on Aug. 2:
Gov. Jim Justice rushed into a special session that ended up being disastrous for his policy agenda, while making Republican legislators, especially in the Senate, look unprepared and disorganized.
The Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, went 0 for 2 last week, passing neither an income tax cut nor an abortion ban. West Virginia’s better off for it.
Technically, the Senate is not completely adjourned. A conference committee still could be formed to work with the House of Delegates on abortion legislation, although Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he’s not going to do that until he knows what the result of such a meeting will be.
During a Monday interview with Hoppy Kercheval on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” Blair said Justice should have communicated more with legislative leaders and made sure the votes were there before calling the special session.
Blair said he hopes the governor has learned a lesson that if the groundwork isn’t laid before trying to get legislation through, most often everyone ends up falling flat.
But learning requires the ability to admit mistakes, rather than tossing blame around or simply denying failure regardless of the factual outcome. Justice doesn’t possess that introspective quality.
It was no secret that Justice’s proposal to cut the income tax by 10% was not popular in the Senate, where legislators are hoping to enact other tax repeals if a constitutional amendment passes in November. The governor called the special session anyway.
Then, after saying he wasn’t going to include abortion laws (which are a tangled mess after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June), Justice added it to the special session agenda on the first day. Many saw this as an effort to placate the Legislature so Justice’s tax cut had a better chance of passing, despite the governor’s insistence that wasn’t what happened.
Justice said he had heard from the House and Senate that both chambers were ready to handle the abortion issue (although he implied that he learned the latter indirectly).
Whatever the case, the Senate didn’t like the tax cut, which it killed after it cleared the House, and wasn’t ready to handle the abortion bill, which the House passed Wednesday and the Senate took up at about 3 p.m. Friday.
Opinions were all over the place among the GOP in the Senate on what the abortion law should contain. Although the Senate’s version of the bill did provide exceptions to save the life of the mother, and for rape and incest, there was a requirement that the latter be reported within the first eight weeks of the pregnancy.
As discussion progressed, Sens. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; and others said they didn’t really want any exceptions at all, suggesting they were being merciful with what was proposed. Tarr threw all kinds of projection around, suggesting women and girls would lie to get abortions if a list of who would count as an official point of contact after a rape was expanded.
As more and more amendments were passed, including one from Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, stripping the criminal penalty for doctors performing an abortion, it became clearer that some senators were more concerned with punishing or controlling women than any concept of preserving life. Tarr called the final bill a “paper tiger.”
Then there were the performance artists treading in the realms of the absurd — circus clowns like Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, and Mike Azinger, R-Wood. They added nothing of value to the conversation. Karnes’ ludicrous musings on underage assault victims romanticizing their rapists drew a harsh reaction from protesters in the gallery, in turn causing Blair to have the public removed from the chamber (not a great look when tackling such a weighty topic).
The Senate passed its version of the abortion ban in a mostly party-line vote. Two opposition votes came from Republicans who didn’t think the bill was harsh enough. The House refused to concur with all the changes that were made. So that’s where it all ended — for now.
Had Justice done any legwork, he would have realized none of this was going anywhere and more talks with legislators beforehand were necessary. But the governor never does the legwork. He lets his hubris guide him. It rarely ends well for him.