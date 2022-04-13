When is someone in Austin or Washington going to show some leadership on the border crisis?
President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t gotten a handle on the desperate crisis at our southern border any more than the administration of Donald Trump did, or the administration of Gov. Greg Abbott, for that matter, and the latest round of posturing doesn’t give us confidence that our leaders will cooperate on meaningful reform anytime soon. Ending Title 42 is the right policy, but Washington has to be consistent and realistic about the consequences it will have, not just in the realm of immigration, but in politics, security and public health.
Title 42 is the reincarnation of a rarely used clause in the 1944 Public Health Services Law, that requires asylum-seekers to wait outside the U.S. while their claims are processed in order to reduce the spread of disease. Activated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Title 42 can hardly be called a Trump policy any more since it has been in place under Biden almost as long as it was under his predecessor.
As Biden’s opponents will agree, the pandemic is waning, and lingering government strictures to control its spread are making less and less sense by the day. Expelling asylum-seekers can no longer be reasonably justified under the pretense of controlling COVID-19.
We’ll add, too, that neither can restrictions in other federally controlled spaces. Why should citizens in airports be required to wear masks, which offer diminishing benefits, while public health restrictions on non-citizens are lifted at the border? As we have written before, mask mandates are a minor annoyance, not an existential threat to democracy as some on the more panicked fringes insist. But the government should be consistent here. Lift restrictions at the border and in the boarding line.
The larger point here is about our acute need for comprehensive immigration reform, not COVID-19 precautions. And on that frontier, we see very little leadership. Abbott’s announcement Wednesday that he intends to use Texas tax dollars to ship immigrants to Washington, D.C., is a nonsensical political stunt, not a serious policy solution. Treating migrants as political props crosses a clear line of humane treatment, whether the program is voluntary or not, and it cheapens serious efforts to secure the border.
Abbott has reason to be concerned about the immigration crisis, but his responses, from Operation Lone Star to this latest busing bluster, beg the question of whether he wants actual results or political points.
As we have argued many times before, our nation needs robust immigration reform. That means an infusion of resources, alignment, communication, and common sense into the process of vetting immigration applications. It may even mean — heaven forbid — cooperation between Austin and Washington.
Another wave of heavy migration will undoubtedly follow once Title 42 is formally lifted next month. The blowback will be severe. And, we expect, the curtain will lift on another act in this political theater. We’re ready for a finale.
Any nation has a right to secure its borders. A great nation has an obligation and a need to welcome immigrants and asylum-seekers. At some point, our nation has to get this right.