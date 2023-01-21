The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Friday:
As expected, after Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% income tax cut easily cleared the West Virginia House of Delegates, it received a frosty reception in the state Senate. Even before the bill had passed the House, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the bill would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber.
Tarr asked all the right questions in a grilling of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy during a committee meeting Wednesday, including what the administration plans to do when a temporary — and dubious — surplus, which would allow for creation of a reserve fund to offset revenue losses, runs out.
“Are we cutting State Police? Are we cutting our [Child Protective Services]? Are we cutting our senior services? Are we cutting Medicaid aggressively? Are we cutting higher education again? Or are we going to come in and raise taxes when this governor is no longer sitting in that seat?” Tarr asked.
These are all valid concerns that have been raised by opponents of the income tax proposal, which would slash the tax by 30% in the first year and then by 10% each year for the following two years. In that three-year span, the state would have to find a way to permanently replace about $1 billion in revenue that goes toward vital government services.
Even so, there’s a fair amount of hypocrisy in Tarr raising these questions. He hasn’t previously shown any consistent, major concern for cutting government funding of higher education or Medicaid. Don’t forget that Tarr also gutted a bill that would have given raises to CPS workers, help bulk up staff at the agency to deal with an overwhelming caseload and establish a central database to track reports of foster child abuse.
The real issue is the grudge Tarr and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, have with Justice. Last year, Tarr and Blair sunk a previous income tax cut the governor called a special session to try and pass. Justice then campaigned hard against Amendment 2, a measure on the November ballot that would have given the Legislature the authority to repeal the state business inventory, machinery and automobile taxes, championed by Blair and Tarr. Voters rejected the proposed amendment to the state constitution.
There’s still bad blood and a persistent, circular firing squad consisting of the Republican governor and a House and Senate controlled by Republican supermajorities. But don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s a philosophical argument about what road would best help ordinary West Virginians. Amendment 2 would have benefited mostly out-of-state corporations with operations in West Virginia. An income tax cut helps the wealthy more than the working class.
This beef is about who can best help themselves and their wealthy friends, colleagues and donors.
