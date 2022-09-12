This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette on Sept. 9:
Some of the faces West Virginians have associated with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years are moving on.
It was announced this week that Dr. Ayne Amjad will step down as the state’s top public health official effective Oct. 1. The stated reason for Amjad’s departure is to return to her private practice in Beckley, although Gov. Jim Justice said Amjad will stay on in an advisory role and still appear during the governor’s remote public briefings.
The announcement came after Clayton Burch, who previously served as superintendent of the West Virginia Board of Education, transferred out to head up the state Schools for the Deaf and Blind. While Burch isn’t a public health official, he was front and center when West Virginia devised numerous ways to determine whether schools should conduct in-person learning and whether extracurricular activities could take place during the 2020-21 school year.
It’s certain that Burch received no small amount of public feedback in many forms on those policies, especially as it pertained to wearing masks in schools and resuming in-person classes in January 2021, when COVID-19 was at a height previously unsurpassed.
Burch also has had to deal with the fallout of plummeting test scores that undoubtedly were influenced by the pandemic, and he recently publicly stated he was against the state’s charter school and voucher legislation, the latter of which is being challenged in court.
To put it simply, it’s been a rough couple of years for Burch.
No doubt, it’s been equally as difficult for Amjad, who became Bureau of Public Health commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources under less-than-ideal circumstances.
Amjad, a family physician and former Republican congressional candidate, was brought on board four months into the pandemic after Justice had, more or less, fired Dr. Cathy Slemp, a public health expert who might’ve been overqualified for the position.
It’s never been quite clear what happened between Justice and Slemp, but Justice expressed concern about the accuracy of case number counts and confirmed that he told DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch to ask for Slemp’s resignation. Crouch carried out the request and Slemp complied. Like the governor, Slemp never explicitly said what the problem was, but urged her colleagues to “trust the science” in responding to the pandemic.
With everything that has transpired over the past two years, Slemp’s departure seems like ancient history, and it’s still never really been explained, but there was certainly a perception at the time that Justice was getting rid of someone who was standing up to him in exchange for someone more pliable.
For the situation she found herself in, Amjad did an OK job, and that’s truly meant as a compliment. The bureaucracy, inflexibility and sheer size of the DHHR (not to mention all the departments contained within) is the stuff of governmental legend, if not nightmares. Amjad found herself going from a private practice to one of the leaders of this beast of an agency four months into a global pandemic the likes of which hadn’t been seen in 100 years.
She was also working for a governor who breezed into town two to three times a week and sometimes made major policy decisions on a whim. Who wouldn’t be completely overwhelmed in such a situation?
Although it’s hard to know what was going on behind the scenes of public briefings, much less what was happening at the DHHR from day to day, Amjad seemed to find her feet after a time. She was mostly quiet during public briefings, but she answered when called upon, and typically exhibited knowledge of developing situations and what the DHHR was doing to respond. She continued to recommend vaccinations, even when Justice had sniffed a change in political winds and began trying to straddle the fence of a needlessly divisive issue.
It’s hard to imagine the toll the past two years plus have had on public officials on the front lines of pandemic response. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more step away from their roles in the coming months. But whatever anyone wants to say about those like Amjad and Burch, it can’t be said they didn’t stay in the kitchen when it was at its hottest.