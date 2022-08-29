The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Aug. 23:
Very few places on the planet can withstand 6 inches of rainfall over the course of a couple of hours. Eastern Kanawha County is no exception.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Aug. 23:
Very few places on the planet can withstand 6 inches of rainfall over the course of a couple of hours. Eastern Kanawha County is no exception.
The heavy rain that hit a week ago left much of that region underwater, damaging at least 100 homes, destroying cars and damaging recreation areas.
So far, no deaths have been reported. And the damage might seem minuscule when compared with the 2016 flood that destroyed 5,000 homes and killed around two dozen people in West Virginia, or the flooding in Eastern Kentucky last month during which nearly 40 people died.
But that’s cold comfort for those in Kanawha County who had a house or business damaged or destroyed by last week’s heavy rain.
The Campbells Creek community, where residents refer to themselves as “Creekers,” was hit particularly hard by last week’s flooding. As the water receded and damage was assessed, neighbor began helping neighbor to clean mud out of homes and recreational facilities.
Restaurant owners distributed food in the community. Others turned to social media, raising funds to help pay for food for flood victims and to fund cleanup efforts. If something was asked for, it was given, again showing that one of the best things about West Virginia is its people.
In news reports and on social media, the phrase “tight-knit” was often used to describe the Campbells Creek community, and it’s easy to see why. The effort the community has put forth to recover from this disaster is inspiring.
Sometimes, it takes that kind of response to a tragedy to remind everyone else that a people who seem more divided than ever aren’t really divided at all when facing a crisis, or that social media can be used for something other than snark or stoking dread and anger.
All of West Virginia could learn something from the Creekers. In fact, all of West Virginia could do something, however small, to help. If nothing else, it’d be nice if everyone came away with a fresh perspective on what really matters.
There’s always a Campbells Creek in need of help somewhere in the state, but the emergencies those communities face aren’t always so obvious.
All the more reason that it shouldn’t take a devastating flood to point out the need to work together on those problems, rather than fixating on issues that, in the grand scheme of things, don’t have much to do with helping West Virginians with their quality of life.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.