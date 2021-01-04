The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, published editorial on Dec. 27:
Despite dozens of lawsuits and continued allegations of systemic voter fraud across multiple states made by President Donald Trump’s legal team, the 2020 presidential election is all but complete. The electoral college officially confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president on Dec. 14.
All 538 electors cast votes that Monday after election results were certified in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Their votes carried Biden beyond the 270 threshold necessary to win the election with a total of 306 to Trump’s 232 electoral votes. It has been reported that Biden topped Trump in the national popular vote by more than 7 million.
Now all that’s left are two other important steps. Paper ballot results from votes cast by the electoral college will be received and tallied Jan. 6 during a joint session of the U.S. Congress. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the session. Then comes Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
While these events are important and constitutionally necessary, an equally important step remains the least likely to occur. That being a gracious and public acknowledgment by Donald Trump that he lost the election to his political adversary.
The U.S. Supreme Court with its three justices appointed by Trump, refused to hear the case brought by the state of Texas against the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Texas argued these states used the pandemic as a basis for illegally changing election rules and expanding mail voting procedures, disenfranchising voters in their own state and others. Texas requested election results in the four states be thrown out.
In their brief response, the court stated, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
The high court’s refusal to hear the case all but closed the door on any overturn of state election results.
Further, almost all of the legal challenges filed by the Trump campaign challenging election results, most of which have been filed in Pennsylvania, have been denied, withdrawn or otherwise settled.
The president’s legal team released a statement Dec. 20 stating it will continue to challenge the results. However, most legal experts say their chances of any overturn get slimmer by the day.
History will remember Trump as a polarizing president in an unprecedented period of time. Either loved or hated with a very narrow middle ground, it has been Trump’s mannerisms and behaviors more so than his policies in office that left few without overly emotional opinion of him.
His continued refusal to concede the election could very well be the headline that history remembers of his presidency.
He shouldn’t allow his pride during these final days in office to add to the detest his detractors feel for him or overshadow the accomplishments of his administration of which his proponents are so very proud.
So far, there’s no sign he plans to concede. Time is running out.