The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on March 11:
Around the free world, people are seeing images of bombed maternity hospitals, apartment buildings turned into smoking rubble and cars full of innocent civilians riddled with bullet holes, accompanied by reports of the savagery unleashed on Ukraine by the Russian military.
Most of the world also has seen the news reports on the high number of Russian soldiers killed — more than 4,000 at one point earlier this week — as madman Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of the Ukraine has proved more difficult than he thought. The free world also sees reports of what economic sanctions are doing to Putin’s country — a bond rating reduced to junk status, leaving Russia on the brink of defaulting on its credit, and a currency, the ruble, rendered worthless.
Hardly any of this information is reaching the Russian people. Putin, a former KGB goon, has ruthlessly crushed his political opposition in the country through imprisonment or assassination. There is no semblance of independent journalism in Russia. Putin has dismantled it over time. For the most part, the Russian people hear only what Putin wants them to hear.
The Russian people are being told that their military is liberating Ukraine from Nazis and only hitting military targets. Anything the Russian people might see to question this narrative is Western propaganda. Photos of women and children bloodied by Russian attacks? Those people are crisis actors, according to Putin. Russian casualties? There might be a few, Putin says, but those who have died have given their lives to a glorious cause against a wicked foe.
All of this is farcical and tragic at the same time. Unfortunately, it also works.
There have been multiple reports of Ukrainians getting in touch with relatives in Russia, describing the terrible situation as millions flee the country, only to hear those relatives say they don’t believe it.
“He started to tell me how things in my country are going,” Misha Katsurin, a restaurant owner in Ukraine, told The New York Times about a phone call with his father in Russia. Katsurin, who was trying to evacuate his family, called his father after four days of Russian bombing and artillery fire. Katsurin couldn’t understand why his father hadn’t reached out.
“There is a war, I am his son, and he just doesn’t call,” Katsurin said, later adding that, during the conversation, “He started to yell at me and told me, ‘Look, everything is going like this. They are Nazis.’ ”
There’s no check or balance on Putin’s propaganda machine. Yes, outside news does reach Russians, especially over social media from Ukrainian sources. Yes, there are many Russians who know what is really happening and want it to stop. Yes, there have been protests. But experts say the majority of Russians believe this all-out assault on a sovereign nation that has brutally targeted innocents and noncombatants is actually a small, special ops mission to defeat Nazi extremists.
Of course, propaganda can only go so far. Putin will have a more difficult time as Russia’s economy continues to crater and citizens find they can’t withdraw money from the bank. Some are already making runs on banks that offer dollars and euros, since the value of the ruble is less than nothing.
Hopefully, the Russian people will eventually hear the truth and will be able to believe it, although it will be a bitter realization.
What’s happening between Russia and Ukraine is a sad example of what a madman can get away with when the only person holding him accountable is himself. How different might the situation be if Russia had a robust, independent press that acted as a government watchdog?
Putin is a master of misinformation. The United States has seen what his regime is capable of through sowing disinformation and discord on social media platforms in this country. The country has seen an emergence of leaders who would follow Putin’s model of completely ignoring the plain truth. The United States has suffered a crisis of faith in the news media that has led to the formation of networks that are more or less propaganda outlets.
But there was a noticeable change in the polarization of this country when American press outlets began reporting on the horrors in Ukraine. Those who would split hairs on reality had little interest in doing so, once the invasion began and the images of devastation were brought home. Hostile arguments on imaginary topics ceased in the face of a real humanitarian threat and the specter of the Cold War nuclear standoff.
What if the United States or, for that matter, most of the rest of the world didn’t have independent news agencies bringing them this information? What if Americans believed this was a surgical operation to remove Nazis from power? What if West Virginians were told a devastating mine accident that killed dozens was a routine project and everything was fine, and they had no reason not to believe that?
It’s a chilling thought, and one worth keeping in mind as this struggle abroad and struggles back home continue.