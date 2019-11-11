The Charleston Gazette-Mail on West Virginia’s first foster care ombudsman:
West Virginia has taken another step in the right direction in confronting a massive foster care problem by appointing Pamela M. Woodman-Kaehler as the state’s first foster care ombudsman.
The Department of Health and Human Resources position, a required part of a new law that will transfer aspects of foster care to a private management agency, is designed to advocate for the rights of both foster children and foster parents, and also participate in investigations regarding complaints of inaction or questionable actions by a managed care service or other social service agencies.
Creating and maintaining a statewide system for compiling and analyzing data from complaints and being aware of changes in foster care regulation on the local, state and federal level also are requirements of the position.
Why some of these things weren’t being done already might be part of the problem, but hopefully getting on track will lead toward positive and effective solutions.
As the Gazette-Mail has reported, about 7,000 children are in state custody at the moment, while only 1,300 foster-certified homes and roughly 2,500 certified kinship-care homes exist in West Virginia. Abuse, neglect and a near-generational disappearance of parents (either through death or incarceration) fueled by the drug crisis have all contributed to this unfortunate state of affairs. Throw in a system where caseworkers are stretched too thin and likely not paid a quarter of what they’re worth for everything they see and do, coupled with the bureaucracy of the entire process, and it becomes easy to see why the system would break down.
Bringing in privatized entities in the form of managed care was a controversial decision, although the Legislature seemed to think it was, at the very least, some form of action that might make a difference.
The ombudsman position carries hefty responsibilities, but they are crucial to understanding and working through the problems the state foster care system faces.
As for Woodman-Kaehler herself, the Harrison County Child Protective Services worker earned a solid endorsement form Sam Hickman, executive director of the West Virginia chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, who said he thinks highly of her work.
We wish her luck in this new, vital role. A lot of children are counting on this overhaul of the state’s foster care system. West Virginia can’t afford to let them down.
Trump raises hand in support of coal-ash pollution
The (Wilmington, N.C.) StarNews on the Environmental Protection Agency rolling back federal rules on coal ash:
Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported not long ago on a speech by a petrochemical executive. He remarked that Donald Trump was one of the most useful American presidents in recent memory, since his antics distracted the masses from environmental issues.
An example came on Nov. 4 when the Environmental Protection Agency rolled back two federal rules on how power companies handle coal ash, the leftovers from decades of burning coal for electricity. (Later in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had begun pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.)
The coal ash contains lots of mercury, arsenic and other poisonous metals that can poison drinking wells and water used for irrigating crops.
This is a particular concern on the Lower Cape Fear, since a big load of ash used to be stored next to Duke Energy’s power plant off U.S. 421, next to the Cape Fear River. A new plant on the site runs off natural gas.
Wilmington might be off the hook, mostly, since Duke Energy claims that most of the coal ash has been cleared off the Sutton site. Flemington-area residents were linked up to a public water supply and don’t have to depend on metal-tainted wells any more.
But there are still high levels of mercury in the fish in Sutton Lake. And there are lots of other communities in North Carolina where tons of coal ash still remain and awaits clearance.
Reversing a sheaf of Obama-era rules, the Trump administration first gave Duke and other power companies until October of next year to clean up their mess. Now, they can keep ash-contaminated water in unlined storage ponds, near waterways, until, oh, 2023, or in some cases until 2028.
Mercury in well water? No problem. Besides, the power companies say they have filters that can clean things up. Supposedly.
This is part of a pattern of administration behavior that includes the appointment of former industry lobbyists to leadership posts in the EPA and the Department of the Interior. The New York Times tabulated 85 separate environmental regulations that the Trump administration has fully or partially rolled back, including protections for wetlands and some rivers.
As is well known, our president’s affection for smokestacks rivals his dedication to border walls. Despite virtual subsidies, however, eight American coal companies have gone bankrupt since Mr. Trump took office — not because of strangulation from pettifogging red tape, but because natural gas, solar and wind power are now cheaper.
These executive actions affect the water we drink and the air we breathe. The environment matters. And voters should store these outrages in their memories for when they cast their ballots.