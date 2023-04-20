The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on April 19:
On a recording, one government official claims he knows of two unmarked and unused graves ready to go as a final resting place for a couple of troublesome reporters. Another says that, in a bygone era, one of the reporters would’ve received a severe beating.
This could be gallows humor; macabre kidding around about an overkill solution to a mundane annoyance. But then one of the voices lowers and mentions hitmen for hire — well-connected people he can reach who would do the job professionally and leave no trace. From there, the conversation drifts to the halcyon days when they could just hang people and no one would say anything about it.
The recording isn’t top-secret dialogue obtained from the halls of power in Russia, where Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been wrongly detained and accused of spying because he was reporting about the war in Ukraine. Although the subject matter is dark, and what one might expect to overhear somewhere in the shadowy recesses of the Kremlin, the accents on the tape are Southern, not Russian. The voices belong to four public officials in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
One of the reporters discussed by the group left a recording device in a County Commission office, not because he suspected officials were plotting his death or casually bemoaning the inability to lynch Black people in modern times (a side rant that didn’t appear to have anything to do with the reporters). The reporter left the device because he’d received a tip that county officials were conducting certain public business outside of public meetings, which is illegal.
After the recording, which captures a conversation from early March, surfaced this week, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called on the four officials reportedly captured on audio — McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clady, County Commissioner Mark Jennings, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix — to resign. Stitt also said he’s launching an investigation into the matter.
Bruce Willingham and his son, Christopher Lee Willingham, both reporters for the McCurtain Gazette-News, are the duo county officials were talking about beating or killing. It was the elder Willingham who left a recording device in the office and later retrieved it.
As of this writing, none of the four county officials have commented on the recording, although the Sheriff’s Office put out a statement saying the audio was “illegally obtained” and might have violated state law regarding recording conversations without consent.
OK, fine. Maybe that’s the case. The “you caught us by underhanded means” argument doesn’t really answer for what is said on the recording, though. That’s especially true for the dialogue attributed to Jennings about mob-connected hitmen in Louisiana, which included him saying, “They’re very quiet guys and would cut no [expletive] mercy.”
Perhaps this is all braggadocio from Jennings. Does an Oklahoma county commissioner really know mafia hitmen he could call in, or is this just the adult equivalent of a fifth-grader telling his classmates he’s a black-belt in jujitsu and has a variety of ninja weapons at his house? Hard to say, although a state investigation might get to the bottom of that one.
In a sense, it doesn’t really matter. Jennings still reportedly brought contract killers into a discussion about offing — or at least seriously harming — two local reporters. In a way, the seriousness of the conversation is framed by Manning, who seems to warn, or perhaps lament, that the suspicion of blame would immediately fall on county officials if anything were to happen to the Willinghams or the younger Willingham’s wife.
Since the country’s founding, the relationship between a free press and the agencies held to public scrutiny by that press have frequently been at odds. Under the administration of this nation’s second president, John Adams, Congress passed the Alien and Sedition Acts, which included a section allowing criminal prosecution of newspapers for unflattering coverage of the government. It’s hard to imagine that something so foreign to American ideals was once the law of the land (for two years, anyway).
It’s understandable that government officials and ordinary American citizens get frustrated with the press. It’s understandable that the press gets frustrated with government agencies that are continually making information of public concern harder to obtain. All of this can get particularly messy in the realm of commentary, which is sometimes difficult to separate from actual news coverage because there is so much of it out there.
Americans are free to dislike certain news outlets or personalities in the industry. They’re free to consume whatever news sources they prefer or avoid all news coverage completely. There’s a lot of news out there, and it can be confusing, affirming or even enraging. But plotting violence against members of the press, the broad majority of whom are just trying to do their jobs, crosses a clear line.