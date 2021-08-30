This editorial appeared in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27:
Gov. Jim Justice’s offers of chances to win cash and prizes in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 haven’t produced a significant growth in inoculation rates. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced a plan to offer city workers $500 to get the shot. It remains to be seen how that will go.
It seems like those who wanted to get vaccinated did so as soon as possible, and those who bought into junk science or conspiracy theories didn’t. And there’s troublingly few people in the middle to be swayed or enticed.
Some are abandoning the idea of incentives for negative reinforcement — choosing the stick over the carrot.
Delta Airlines announced that it will dock $200 from paychecks for employees who refuse to get vaccinated, reasoning that those workers represent a significant health risk to themselves, their co-workers and their customers, not to mention the near guarantee of rising health insurance premiums.
In West Virginia, a growing number of hospitals — some of the state’s largest employers — are mandating that employees get vaccinated. It stands to reason that the facilities currently filling up with patients as the delta variant surges would want their employees to be protected against the virus. No doubt, some employees will be outraged and threaten to leave their jobs. Good luck explaining to your next prospective employer that you left your previous position because you wouldn’t get vaccinated against a deadly pandemic while working in a hospital.
This is a free country, and plenty of Americans — as evidenced by the rise in COVID-19 cases — have chosen not to get vaccinated. If that’s your choice, your employer also has the right to let you go, if they feel your decision hurts their business or puts their other employees and customers at risk. They’re under no obligation to keep you for exercising your freedom.
It appears that this might be the way many businesses and organizations will have to go. The whole idea of vaccines being optional was based on the thinking that seven to eight out of every 10 people would naturally choose to get them. Thanks to the politicization of the issue and the garbage pile of misinformation out there, that hasn’t happened in many places.
West Virginia and the rest of the country might well have missed the window to keep this under control. Cases were petering out in the Mountain State and elsewhere by July, but vaccination rates continued to stall, so, when the delta variant came along, not enough people were protected. Now, there are close to 13,000 active cases in West Virginia and nearly 600 hospitalizations, numbers not seen since the height of the pandemic in January, when vaccinations were available only to those age 65 and older. Some states across the U.S. no longer have ICU beds for patients, because of the staggering increase in COVID-19 cases, and officials have warned that the situation in West Virginia could be headed in the same direction.
With Justice continually demurring on strong action, no wonder local businesses and municipalities are trying to come up with their own plans. It’s also unsurprising that some of these employers, observing everything that has happened so far, have decided that docking wages or issuing pink slips is more effective at getting through to certain workers. It shouldn’t have to be this way, but it is. And if businesses or health care providers lose employees over ideology, those employers probably figure they’ve dodged a potential health crisis and are better off.