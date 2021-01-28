A number of COVID-19 metrics in West Virginia have been trending downward for almost two weeks, and the state has undertaken a massive vaccination effort.
But during Monday’s public briefing, members of Gov. Jim Justice’s response team were clear that now is no time to let up on following public health guidelines, especially as vaccines are suddenly in short supply.
Justice repeatedly has warned against complacency, with his oft-used line that “one robin doesn’t make spring.” Of all of the odd colloquialisms the governor employs, this is one that makes sense.
Although the most recent numbers of new cases were down Monday, Justice said the state hadn’t tested many people the previous day.
On Monday, 532 new cases had been reported over the past 24 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources — a level that hadn’t been seen in months. Between Monday and Tuesday morning, however, that had more than doubled, with 1,139 new cases reported. The state also recorded 29 deaths Tuesday morning. The previous day’s number was in the single digits.
West Virginia reached another grim milestone, surpassing 1,900 deaths, with the toll from the pandemic now at 1,928. COVID-19 hospitalizations also ticked back up after declining for several days. The state now has nearly 117,000 cumulative cases.
One bright spot is that active cases — once pushing 30,000 — continue to slowly drop. Total active cases dipped below 25,000 last week, and were at 24,175 Tuesday morning.
The state’s new vaccine registration portal seems to be working, with multiple West Virginians reporting on social media Tuesday that they had received a call, text or email seeking to confirm their registration. Hopefully, that will make distribution and access easier, once vaccines arrive in larger quantities.
For now, getting enough vaccines remains the largest hurdle. In the meantime, West Virginians still need to mask up, keep socially distant and follow other public health guidelines to try and slow the spread of the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said life in the United States will return to some degree of normalcy by the fall, if about 70% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated by summer. That’s assuming many who are skeptical of the vaccines available will look at the research and decide to get the shots.
Even in the best-case scenario, there’s a long way yet to go. The first COVID-19 case in the United States was reported more than a year ago, and West Virginians, along with residents in many other states, have been living restricted lives since last March. Keeping this up is going to be hard but, if West Virginians are back to full classrooms, crowded restaurants and raucous stands in football stadiums by next fall — while minimizing illness and death — most will agree that it was worth it.