The Bluefield Daily Telegraph published this editorial on July 12:
West Virginia’s long-planned and much debated Intermediate Court of Appeals is finally in session, offering a path to handle civil cases that otherwise may or may not be heard by the state Supreme Court of Appeals. Signed into law on April 9, 2021, the new intermediate court includes a three-judge panel that hears appeals from the lower courts before they advance to the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
In the past, many frivolous lawsuits introduced on the local level were automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court, overloading the high court’s docket in the process and contributing to a perception that the Mountain State was home to an unfriendly business climate.
Now the new intermediate appeals court will be able to serve as a screening tool for those frivolous lawsuits before they reach the high court. The cases will either be accepted or rejected on their legal grounds at the intermediate court level. That gives the West Virginia Supreme Court more leeway in which cases will be heard while also helping to ease its workload.
Judge Daniel W. Greear, who is one of the judges appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the new intermediate court, says 41 other states already have an intermediate court, so West Virginia was late in moving in that direction.
According to Greear, the intermediate court will not hear criminal case appeals from local circuit courts and will instead focus on four areas: civil cases from local circuit court appeals; from family courts (except for appeals from criminal domestic violence and child abuse and neglect proceedings, which will still go through circuit court); appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges; and appeals related to workers’ compensation.
The three-judge panel also includes Judges Thomas E. Scarr and Charles Lorensen. All three judges were sworn in on May 1. The court became operational in late June.
Greear estimates that the new court will probably hear between 800 to a thousand cases a year.
While it took far too long for West Virginia to catch up with a majority of the other states in terms of having an intermediate court system, the long-overdue appeals court is finally in session.
There are many advantages to having an intermediate court.
It will guarantee a right of appeal and add stability to the legal system, while also allowing the West Virginia Supreme Court to focus on those legal issues of the utmost importance facing the state. Furthermore, it will make the court system more efficient and business friendly in the way it handles civil and workers compensation cases. ...