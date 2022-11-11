This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10:
West Virginia voters sent a split message Tuesday by widening the Republican Party’s supermajority in both legislative chambers but also rejecting all four proposed constitutional amendments that same supermajority put on the ballot.
Unofficial results from the general election seem to suggest West Virginians are fine with the Republican Party having a veto-proof majority in the Legislature, but they know overreach when they see it. The amendments were discussed more than the candidates it seems, which could’ve been a factor. It’s also possible voters felt more sure about the amendments because it’s explained on the ballot, to some degree, what those proposals would do, as opposed to a mere name with a “D” or “R” beside it.
Whatever the case, three of the four proposed amendments would have expanded the Legislature’s power, and it is clear voters don’t think that should happen.
Amendment 1 was inspired by a botched attempt to impeach the entire West Virginia Supreme Court. The Legislature’s response, rather than adhere to proper procedure, was to try and cut the courts out of any impeachment process, no matter how mangled, through the amendment. Voters weren’t having it.
Amendment 2 was undoubtedly the most talked about proposal. It would’ve given the Legislature the power to repeal property taxes on business inventory and machinery, along with personal property taxes on vehicles. That sounds great, but the obvious problem is that those taxes stay where they’re paid and help fund schools, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, ambulance units and libraries. The proposal was heavily favored by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, but opposed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who has been trying on and off for the past three years to push an income tax cut through the Legislature.
The glaring flaw in both tax cut proposals is the lack of a solid plan for replacing that revenue, relying instead on a budget surplus that could be inflated and fleeting. Justice got off his ample backside to hold a series of forums against Amendment 2, showing he can have an effect when he wants. Of course, playing a role in sinking his own party’s shot at big tax breaks for out-of-state businesses probably won’t do much to help his income tax cut plan, most recently stonewalled by the Senate in a special session over the summer.
Beyond the political intrigue, voters likely could empathize with the problems around Amendment 2 in a more tangible way. Who would want to give politicians the power to take money from public services, such as schools and emergency response agencies? To keep services like those from experiencing debilitating cuts, money would have to come from someplace, which usually means a tax increase somewhere else.
Amendment 3 was the only proposal that didn’t have anything to do with the Legislature, and its defeat is a bit more puzzling. It would have given churches the right to incorporate into 501©(3) nonprofits (mainly for liability reasons). This is available to churches in every state except West Virginia. It’s possible the amendment, and the issue itself, were too vague. It’s equally possible Amendment 3 was judged guilty by association, landing on the ballot with such suspicious company.
Amendment 4, also heavily discussed in the run up to Election Day, would have given the Legislature control over policies from the West Virginia Board of Education, meaning legislators could approve or reject curriculum, standards, teacher training requirements, school building specifications and a host of other issues in public schools. Considering that legislative involvement in public education over the past two sessions has primarily consisted of efforts to ban local school boards from implementing public health measures during a global pandemic and attempting to limit how history is taught framed by bizarre claims of reverse racism, it’s a very good thing this amendment didn’t pass.
This shellacking of the GOP agenda shows why Republicans wanted to get that virtual abortion ban done in a slap-dash special session and quelled any discussion of putting it on the ballot. Many West Virginians might approve of their politicians, but they don’t approve of the resulting policies, especially as it pertains to increasing the power of the Legislature.