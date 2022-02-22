On Thursday, the West Virginia House of Delegates spent two hours debating a bill that would remove the “deliberate intent” portion of state workers compensation law.
House Bill 4394 stoked bipartisan objection in a chamber controlled by a Republican supermajority, because it would keep workers or their families from seeking benefits beyond workers compensation in the case of a severe injury or wrongful death caused by negligent company practices. In a state where many have given their lives, broken their bodies or sacrificed their lungs for the coal and chemical industries, many times when employers knew workers were in unsafe conditions, it’s not surprising to see such sharp opposition from both sides of the aisle.
This bill is another in a long line of legal reforms pursued by Republican leadership. Others include adding an unnecessary and expensive appellate court, to benefit corporations by slow-rolling litigation and financially starving out workers or members of the community who allege they were wronged.
In this particular case, HB 4394 would eliminate insurance premiums companies pay to provide compensation for deliberate-intent cases.
Under state law, workers or their families can file a deliberate-intent lawsuit for damages beyond what is awarded through workers compensation, if they believe an employer knowingly failed to implement safety measures, leading to a worker injury or death.
The attempt to remove deliberate intent is a bad piece of legislation and deserves the bipartisan scrutiny it has attracted. It’s also only one part of the problem on display during Thursday’s debate.
There was a pertinent sidebar as delegates questioned why Evan Jenkins — the same Evan Jenkins who was on the state Supreme Court before abruptly resigning with 36 hours notice earlier this month, leaving his post two years before the end of his term — was on the House floor arguing in favor of the bill on behalf of a lumber company.
Jenkins isn’t a registered lobbyist, and he certainly hasn’t waited the requisite amount of time before former state officials or employees are allowed to work as lobbyists. Jenkins argued that he isn’t a lobbyist, but an attorney hired on behalf of the lumber company, Allegheny Wood Products, and was expressing the company’s concerns. That’s some razor-thin splitting of hairs.
But Jenkins has rarely been concerned about convention. This is the politician who served in the Legislature as a Republican, until it benefited him to become a Democrat. In 2014, Jenkins switched parties again, as the GOP smelled blood in the form of Democrat congressional incumbent Nick Rahall, who had represented West Virginia in the U.S. House for nearly four decades.
Jenkins went on the attack and won. It’s unclear if the knife in Rahall’s back has ever been removed.
After nearly two terms in Congress, Jenkins set his sights on the U.S. Senate, preparing to take on incumbent Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2018. Problem was, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also wanted to punch that ticket, and Jenkins came up short in a three-candidate primary that also included former Massey Coal executive Don Blankenship.
Jenkins’ political career appeared to be over, or at least significantly stymied, until the state Legislature tried to impeach the entire West Virginia Supreme Court after a spending scandal that led to two resignations and one justice going to federal prison for two years. Jenkins made no secret that he’d like to be appointed to one of those vacant seats on the bench, and signaled his intent as early as August 2018. He resigned in the fall, stepping right into the Supreme Court gig, care of Gov. Jim Justice, and leaving the state’s 3rd Congressional District without a representative for more than three months.
Now, he’s left his Supreme Court post early and popped up in the Legislature roughly two weeks later, arguing for a bill that would make it impossible for workers put in dangerous situations or their families to sue employers after a severe injury or death. Given the summary of Jenkins’ career, it’s somehow both shocking and not.
Jenkins said his actions were green-lit by the state Ethics Commission, although that’s something that needs to be further clarified.
In any event, the House of Delegates has a mess on more than one front with HB 4394 and would be wise to shelve it.