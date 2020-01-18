The Daily Independent on local counties’ Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions:
Fiscal court meetings have never been so popular.
In northeastern Kentucky, Lewis, Carter and, most recently, Boyd counties have passed resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries.
The people are making their voices heard loud and clear. They are standing up for their Second Amendment rights.
The movement has picked up serious steam, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
Just last week, only 14 counties had adopted the resolution. According to Kentucky United, efforts to pass similar resolutions are under way in 50-plus counties.
While the language of each resolution differs, they virtually all declare unyielding support for the Second Amendment. This will create a situation in which each county’s local law enforcement will have the control to refuse or enforce any state or federal gun control legislation.
Citizens have shown overwhelming support for this movement. Is there a chance Kentucky could become like Alaska, Idaho, Kansas and Wyoming? Those four states are completely full of sanctuary counties, essentially, as a result of state laws approved during the Barack Obama presidency.
Perhaps not all 120 counties will hop on board.
Even if you disagree with the movement, here’s one common thing visible across every county that has adopted this resolution, at least at these meetings: Unity.
Concerned citizens have banded together and attended fiscal court meetings in droves.
So, if nothing else, this movement has brought communities together.
Is another office vital for flood relief?
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel on legislation that would introduce another office for emergency planning:
Imagine for a moment you are one of the hundreds of folks still waiting for the help from state government that was promised as you try to recover from devastating flooding that happened three-and-a-half years ago. You hear there is another outreach effort by West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, to those still eligible for assistance in home and bridge replacement through RISE West Virginia.
How willing would you be to add your name to the end of a list that includes nearly 400 active cases STILL making their way through the RISE process — again, after a flood in 2016?
It is a testament to how traumatic that flooding was for some families that there have been some willing to respond to VOAD’s recent efforts. In fact, to their credit, VOAD has found and reopened more than 60 cases that were initially determined ineligible for help through RISE.
It should never have come to this. But because fraud, waste and a crippling obedience to King Bureaucracy have been the way in West Virginia for so long, it did.
VOAD seems to be trying to do its best to make the system, such as it is, work the way it is supposed to for those still struggling after that and other disasters. But the very need for their work begs the question, why should West Virginians trust the effort to create ANOTHER layer of bureaucracy, with the introduction of draft legislation for a State Resiliency Office, that would provide coordinated emergency and disaster planning, response to emergencies, and recovery after a disaster has occurred?
Does the creation of that office eliminate some of the failed layers of bureaucracy beneath it? If so, that might be a wonderful thing.
But the executive branch and bureaucrats bristled at initial language in the bill.
“After meeting with executive branch agencies, the stakeholders, and hearing input from others, the bill has been significantly revised in some form,” said Brian Casto, counsel for the Joint Select Committee on Flooding. “That language was changed … to ensure that the State Resiliency Office was not seen as some sort of super-secretary or oversight office that could call upon their services without limit.”
If the bill does not eliminate the problems that got us all thinking so much about the state’s emergency recovery efforts in the first place — if the office would have no real authority, why bother?