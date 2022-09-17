The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Constitution of the United States of America is the most important document in the history of our nation. On May 25, 1787, the Constitutional Convention opened with a quorum of seven states. The members gathered in Philadelphia to provide a framework that would guide our nation through its infancy and to become a truly independent nation.

In order to have privacy, the windows of the State House were closed so that no one outside could hear what was going on inside. Guards were posted at the doors. The cobblestone streets were covered with dirt so that the coaches, wagons and horses would not make noise. Everyone knew that this was a very important time for our country.

Patricia Daugherty is honorary regent of the Buford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is a Huntington resident.

