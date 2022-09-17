The Constitution of the United States of America is the most important document in the history of our nation. On May 25, 1787, the Constitutional Convention opened with a quorum of seven states. The members gathered in Philadelphia to provide a framework that would guide our nation through its infancy and to become a truly independent nation.
In order to have privacy, the windows of the State House were closed so that no one outside could hear what was going on inside. Guards were posted at the doors. The cobblestone streets were covered with dirt so that the coaches, wagons and horses would not make noise. Everyone knew that this was a very important time for our country.
George Washington was unanimously elected president of the convention. William Jackson was elected secretary. James Madison is called “Father of the Constitution” mainly because he came to the convention well-prepared and took copious notes during the sessions. Benjamin Franklin, the famous writer and scientist, was 81 years of age and used all of his influence to create a climate of compromise and cooperation.
Gouverneur Morris of Delaware is given credit for writing the Preamble. Remember, the first three words are “We the People” of the United States. “In order to form a more perfect Union” tells us why the Constitution was written. In “establish Justice” we are guaranteed that we will be treated fairly, “insure domestic tranquility” promises that we can live together in peace. “Provide for the common defense” says that citizens of the United States will be protected from any and all enemies. “Promote the General Welfare” states that everything will be done for the good of our country and its citizens. “Secure the blessings of liberty” simply means that we are a free people.
The United States of America functions as a republic under the Constitution, which is the oldest document still in active use that outlines the self-government of a people. Article I Section 1 states that all legislative powers shall be vested in a Congress consisting of the Senate, represented by two members from each state, and a House of Representatives, the number based on the population of each state. Article II Section 1 states that the executive power shall be vested in a president together with a vice president.
After much debate, shortly after 3 p.m., 38 of the 41 delegates signed this great document. George Washington was the first to sign. John Dickerson was ill and gave a letter to George Reed to sign for him. This made 39. The clock struck 4 p.m. and the convention was adjourned. As Benjamin Franklin left the Pennsylvania State House after the final meeting of the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787, he was asked what the new government would be. Franklin replied, “ A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”
This extraordinary document was written by an extraordinary group of men who were of one accord: to grant the rights and freedoms to all Americans. A proclamation by President Washington and a congressional resolution established the first Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26, 1789. The reason for the holiday was to give “thanks” for the new Constitution.
Let us all give thanks.
Patricia Daugherty is honorary regent of the Buford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is a Huntington resident.
