Memorial Day came early on May 20 in Logan. I was thrilled when my friend Anita Reese gave me the opportunity of being with her family as they buried their relative Donald McCloud, who died on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. He was stationed on the USS Oklahoma as a fire controlman second class for the Navy. It was a humbling experience to be included in his service as he was remembered and honored after 80 years by this community.
His journey home started in Hawaii after his remains were identified in 2021 when his nephew, Fred McCloud, submitted his DNA to the POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was flown from Hawaii to California on May 17, then on to Lexington, Kentucky. He was then transported to the West Virginia border by military escort, where the West Virginia State Police escorted him to Logan for his final resting place. Throughout this entire trip he was given full military escort — all members in full military uniforms. A beautiful tribute to this one serviceman representing our losses on Dec. 7 at Pearl Harbor.
