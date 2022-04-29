The Herald-Dispatch invited candidates in certain races in the May 10 primary to submit columns for publication on the Opinion page. Six candidates responded before the deadline. No further columns from candidates are being accepted for publication.
How do we get people to stay in West Virginia?
There is a growing issue in our state to where so many of our citizens are moving away either after they graduate high school or college. Many of our kids are growing up in a state that has been shown to be full of poverty, drugs and a lack of non-minimum wage paying employment opportunities. So many citizens are having issues either paying for post-high school education or finding work post-college graduation.
There are ways to combat all of these issues that we are facing as a state. For starters, we must make post-high school education affordable, whether that be through collegiate education, vocational schooling or apprenticeship programs. One thing that must be done to accomplish this is we must continue to fund the Promise scholarship and raise the amount of money that the scholarship awards our students.
Another way we accomplish this is by using co-ops and internships between our businesses and our education centers in order to give our students a chance to make money while also gaining real-world education and experience. We need to work hand-in-hand with our state-funded education centers in order to allow opportunities to all of our citizens seeking education no matter the financial situation they may be in.
Another issue that we face is the rate of pay for the majority of jobs in West Virginia. Many of our citizens struggle to earn a living wage and are forced to work multiple jobs in order to live. These people while working those multiple jobs are still being forced to live paycheck to paycheck with no opportunities to advance. One way we can go about fixing that is raising the minimum wage. Many of our citizens will live in West Virginia but travel to nearby states because the rate of pay is higher.
Another way we can fix the income issue is by reinstating the prevailing wage. Prevailing wage requires all of our contractors, union and non-union, to pay a set wage dependent upon the job description of the worker. This would keep all of citizens set at a livable wage and not forcing those in those job fields to have to work a second job in order to support their family. Prevailing wage would also work hand in hand with labor-management agreements to give master craftsmen a chance to help further the education of entry-level employees by on-the-job training.
West Virginia has to change the narrative to that state that is for the working class and its families, and in order to accomplish that I have given you my way of going forward with that.