We agree with your editorial headline, “COVID-19’s legacy will live past the emergency’s end” (Feb. 2), but we heartily disagree with most of your conclusions.
Good for the school officials that required masks of the students and staff. Just because “most people in the area had decided the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them” did not make it so. Those masks may have prevented many students and staff from getting sick and spreading the virus to their families.
The early days of the pandemic were NOT dominated by “fear and overreaction.” Courageous store clerks, educators, first responders and medical professionals risked infection day after day in performance of their duties. Hospitals were overwhelmed with victims of the virus, and you call the government response “overreaction.” Shame on you. Most reasonable Americans were listening to their health officials and following their best advice at the time. We would love to hear what medical professionals think of your editorial.
At the beginning of the pandemic (2020) we did not know how the virus was transmitted, so many were following best practices. To callously say “we couldn’t let people inadvertently kill grandma” is not only heartless but unconscionable to the many families who did lose loved ones. Would you have written this line if it had been your grandma who died?
Yes, business took a hit, but lives were in danger. Aren’t people’s lives worth more than a buck? Exactly how many dead people are required for The Herald-Dispatch editorial staff to consider it an emergency? According to the editorial, government safety measures created distrust of the public establishment. Not here. We trust our public officials — especially the public health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who know more about communicable diseases than we do or, we suspect, you do. We appreciate that they tried to do something to safeguard our safety. Over 1,103,615 Americans have died of this horrible virus. How many more would have died had everyone ignored their warnings? How many fewer would have died if everyone had listened to them?
Yes, crooks took advantage of the situation, but investigations and prosecutions are underway. Remember, a lot of families and businesses really needed government assistance during the pandemic. It would be good to hear from those who found the money helpful.
There is no doubt the COVID virus left a horrible legacy, but to blame public servants and health officials for trying to do their best in the worst of situations is despicable.
Priscilla and Merlyn Marten live in Rome Township in Lawrence County, Ohio.
