We agree with your editorial headline, “COVID-19’s legacy will live past the emergency’s end” (Feb. 2), but we heartily disagree with most of your conclusions.

Good for the school officials that required masks of the students and staff. Just because “most people in the area had decided the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them” did not make it so. Those masks may have prevented many students and staff from getting sick and spreading the virus to their families.

Priscilla and Merlyn Marten live in Rome Township in Lawrence County, Ohio.

