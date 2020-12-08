Funeral services for the Charleston police officer who died last week will now be open to the public, the city announced Monday.
Services for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28, will be held Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service beginning at noon.
The funeral was originally limited to the family, law enforcement and first responders, but the city will now allow members of the public to attend Tuesday. The public entrance to the Coliseum and Convention Center is on Clendenin Street.
The services will also be broadcast on WCHS, WOWK and WSAZ TV stations.
A funeral procession will follow the noon service, beginning at the Coliseum and Convention Center and finishing at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
For those attending, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required, according to the city.
The dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building and the front of the Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue Tuesday night in honor of Johnson, Gov. Jim Justice announced. He also ordered all American and West Virginia flags at the Capitol complex and all state-owned facilities in Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff on Tuesday.
Johnson died last Thursday at 4 p.m. — nearly 48 hours after she was shot while responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue.
New details in the investigation into the alleged shooter, Joshua Phillips, 34, came over the weekend in three filings in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Detective C.A. Boner wrote in a criminal complaint he visited the Garrison Avenue residence of Richard Chapman, in which Chapman admitted Phillips came to his residence just before the shooting looking for methamphetamine. Chapman allegedly told detectives he had assisted Phillips in finding meth in the past, according to the complaint.
It was after Phillips left the residence he allegedly shot Johnson, who was responding to a neighbor’s parking complaint that Phillips parked his red Dodge Durango in a driveway that wasn’t his.
Chapman, Herb Sharp and Marshall Sharp were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy. Herb Sharp and Marshall Sharp were occupants of Chapman’s residence, according to the complaint, and allegedly helped Chapman secure Klonopin pills shortly before the shooting.
The Charleston Police Department turned over 63 Klonopin pills found in Phillips’ pants after the shooting, according to the complaint.