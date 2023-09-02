The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Discourse, whether public or private, in America is in a sorry state. People no longer talk to each other. Rather, they talk at and about each other. We live in echo chambers, awash only in commentary and ideas with which we agree. To disagree with someone is an invitation for ad hominem attacks. If I support one political party, I am seen as an “enemy” of the other. I miss the adults who were part of my childhood. They were serious women and men (born around the turn of the 20th Century) who knew not only how to disagree respectfully with each other, but also how to work together for the common weal of the local community and the country.

Today, many politicians seem more interested in trending on Twitter, aka X, or being invited to be a guest on a cable-news program than they are in working to make this country better. They grab attention by using anti-Jewish dog whistles (“Soros-backed” and “globalist”) or by uttering outright lies (California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers and President Obama’s home was suspiciously left untouched by the Maui fires (his home is on Oahu over 100 miles away). I am certain that the Founding Fathers would disavow us if they could.

R.D. Judd is rabbi of the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington.

