Discourse, whether public or private, in America is in a sorry state. People no longer talk to each other. Rather, they talk at and about each other. We live in echo chambers, awash only in commentary and ideas with which we agree. To disagree with someone is an invitation for ad hominem attacks. If I support one political party, I am seen as an “enemy” of the other. I miss the adults who were part of my childhood. They were serious women and men (born around the turn of the 20th Century) who knew not only how to disagree respectfully with each other, but also how to work together for the common weal of the local community and the country.
Today, many politicians seem more interested in trending on Twitter, aka X, or being invited to be a guest on a cable-news program than they are in working to make this country better. They grab attention by using anti-Jewish dog whistles (“Soros-backed” and “globalist”) or by uttering outright lies (California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers and President Obama’s home was suspiciously left untouched by the Maui fires (his home is on Oahu over 100 miles away). I am certain that the Founding Fathers would disavow us if they could.
No other issue exemplifies our country’s discourse dilemma more than abortion. There seems to be no nuance in the discussion. Either you are pro-life, often seen as completely anti-abortion, or you are pro-choice, often seen as wanting abortion on demand. True, there are people in the middle; however, they are either shouted down or vilified. This is unfortunate, as the middle is where compromise and truth are often found.
As I see it, people base their ideas about abortion on their religious faith. I am not attacking faith; however, American law should not be based on religion. Americans worship in many ways, and all religions do not have the same beliefs. This fact is often overlooked. Many politicians proclaim that America is a Christian country.
However, this is not the case. In the words of John Adams: “(T)he United States is not, in any sense, a Christian nation.”
Not all religions believe life begins at conception or that a fetus is a child. Not all religions maintain that abortion is murder or that the health (physical and emotional) of the mother is irrelevant. The tradition I represent holds that abortion is not only permitted, but is also sometimes necessary. Moreover, a fetus is not considered a child and the mother’s health takes precedence over the fetus. I fully admit that there are nuances to everything I just wrote, but if abortion is banned, my religious freedoms are disregarded.
As compelling as it may be for some people, quoting the Bible isn’t proof that abortion should be illegal. The Hebrew Bible does not say “You shall not kill,” rather “You shall not murder.” There is a huge difference between the two, and Hebrew has a word for murder and a word for kill. They are not synonyms. If I am quoting another faith’s scriptures, I make sure that I use an accurate translation lest I misrepresent another faith’s tradition.
For Jews, the Hebrew Bible is the foundational text and has inspired Jews for millennia. Unfortunately, it has, at times, been co-opted and used to bludgeon those who are different. For example, people often cite verses in Leviticus to justify their calling gay men “abominations.” However, these verses are more likely prohibiting two men sharing the same woman than they are two men from having a physical relationship. Moreover, a word for “abomination” is also used earlier in Leviticus to describe those who eat fish without fins and scales. Those who eat shrimp and lobster would be upset if people called their act an “abomination.”
While I am a pessimist by nature, I have hope for the future. We can work together not only to elevate discourse by recognizing the power of words to build rather than to destroy. We can engage ideas and beliefs that may be different from our own without dismissing them out of hand. And, most importantly, we can work together to continue the great experiment begun by our Founders called the United States.
R.D. Judd is rabbi of the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.