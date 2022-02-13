One of the most important ideas to our Founding Fathers was the idea of freedom of religion. This concept was so important that they placed it front and center in our Bill of Rights. As simple as it sounds, there always seems to be confusion about what freedom of religion means. Freedom, in general, usually consists of two parts: freedom to and freedom from. In the case of religion, freedom to means you are able to believe or not believe as you see fit without fear of reprisal. Freedom from means you are able to live your life without the fear of having a religious doctrine forced upon you. Simply stated, freedom from religion means that our government (federal, state, local, which includes public schools) cannot force religion upon us.
Unfortunately, this concept has been lost on the group of individuals who felt it was not only proper to hold a religious revival during school hours on school property, but also to require students to attend. (I understand that only two teachers were guilty of this, but forcing even one student to attend against their will is one too many.) It saddens me to realize that in the 21st century we are still struggling to convince people that religion is a choice, not something to be mandated.
As a rabbi and a leader of the Huntington Jewish community, I take issue not only with having the revival during school hours, but also with the message presented by Nik Walker Ministries that its aim is “to present hope to a generation of people who have been walking in hopelessness.” Hope is a wonderful thing to have; however, Nik Walker Ministries do not have an exclusive on hope. Judaism, Buddhism, Islam and Hinduism all offer hope to their adherents and to suggest otherwise is insulting. People are entitled to their opinions on this matter, but they are not entitled to force them on unwilling students during school hours, even with the tacit approval of the administration.
I support learning about different religions in schools, perhaps in courses focusing on world religions or the impact religion had on an historical period. However, teaching religious doctrine should be done in the home, mosque, synagogue, temple and church. Telling students that they will go to go to hell if they do not follow the Bible is beyond the scope of what should be taught in the halls, classrooms, and auditoria of our public schools.
Religious belief has its time and place, neither of which are in our public schools.
R.D. Judd is rabbi at the B’nai Shalom Congregation in Huntington