We are in the midst of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. It’s a time filled with celebration as we recall the 2nd century BCE victory of the Maccabees over the Seleucid Empire and the rededication of the Holy Temple. Later, the miracle of the single cruse of oil for the Temple’s menorah lasting eight days was added by the Rabbis. Even though Hanukkah is considered a “minor festival,” as it is not mentioned in the Torah (the Five Books of Moses), its message is major.
Most people focus on the miracle of the oil that should have lasted one day burned for eight days. When I think about Hanukkah, I think about the courage of one unnamed individual without whom the miracle would not have happened. Miracles are tricky things. In Judaism, miracles happen only when people act. The Bible is filled with such stories. My favorite verse in the Torah is when the Children of Israel have just left Egypt and are standing at the Sea of Reeds. As Pharaoh’s chariots bear down on them the people cry out. Moses offers a prayer to God, who responds, “Why are you crying out to Me? Tell the Israelites to move forward!” It is only after the people do something that the miracle of the parting of the Sea of Reeds takes place.
So too for the miracle of the oil. Only after the oil was lit could the miracle take place. Only when our unnamed hero or heroine stepped forward to light the oil was the miracle even possible. Imagine this person’s courage! I can imagine the meeting that took place in order to decide what to do. One group said, “We can’t light the oil. If we do it will only last for one day!” The other said, “Well, maybe we should light it. One day with light is better than sitting in the dark.” Back and forth I imagine them going until one person had enough: They lit the oil and the miracle unfolded. Light that may last only a little while is better than darkness.
Over 2,200 years ago someone had the courage to step forward and act while others were busy arguing. The act of lighting the oil, even if it would last only one day, brought a light into the world that continues to this day.
Hanukkah teaches us that hoping and praying for miracles aren’t enough. We need to act. If we want a safer and better world, we need to do something. If we want peace, we need to do something. If we hope for a miracle, we need to act. Then, and only then, can something happen.
I hope your holidays are filled with light.
R .D. Judd is rabbi of the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington.
