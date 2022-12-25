The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rabbi Robert D. Judd of B’nai Sholom Congregation on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Huntington.

We are in the midst of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. It’s a time filled with celebration as we recall the 2nd century BCE victory of the Maccabees over the Seleucid Empire and the rededication of the Holy Temple. Later, the miracle of the single cruse of oil for the Temple’s menorah lasting eight days was added by the Rabbis. Even though Hanukkah is considered a “minor festival,” as it is not mentioned in the Torah (the Five Books of Moses), its message is major.

Most people focus on the miracle of the oil that should have lasted one day burned for eight days. When I think about Hanukkah, I think about the courage of one unnamed individual without whom the miracle would not have happened. Miracles are tricky things. In Judaism, miracles happen only when people act. The Bible is filled with such stories. My favorite verse in the Torah is when the Children of Israel have just left Egypt and are standing at the Sea of Reeds. As Pharaoh’s chariots bear down on them the people cry out. Moses offers a prayer to God, who responds, “Why are you crying out to Me? Tell the Israelites to move forward!” It is only after the people do something that the miracle of the parting of the Sea of Reeds takes place.

R .D. Judd is rabbi of the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington.

