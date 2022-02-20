A week ago, Lee Wolverton wrote “Why should WV lawmakers worry about Israel?” Its title caught my eye and I read what I imagined would be an interesting read. I was wrong. Basically the piece decried the fall of American democracy because people have “[e]yes on screens and heads in sand — or up somethings. ...” Mr. Wolverton offers a laundry list of things that are bringing the United States down, but it is basically the argument that government is “intrusive.” As I read further, I kept wondering “What has Israel got to do with this?” Then Mr. Wolverton brought up BDS — Boycott, Divest, Sanction — an idea that if Israel is somehow “punished” for its actions things will be better in the Middle East. BDS is a complex issue and warrants more space than I can dedicate to it here; however, BDS has nothing to do with the problems Mr. Wolverton feels are plaguing the United States.
I don’t think Mr. Wolverton is all that concerned with BDS. Instead, he is concerned that Israel, representing the Middle East, is pulling attention away from the problems facing the United States. It seems as if Mr. Wolverton feels that politicians focus only on “a quest for peace in the Middle East, where conflict is as old as the land.” Instead of infrastructure, improving schools, and creating jobs, American politicians seem interested in the Middle East to the detriment of this country. This is just not so.
Mr. Wolverton’s question does deserve an answer, however. Why should West Virginia lawmakers or any lawmakers worry about Israel? Because Israel is the sole democracy in an area prone to autocratic rule. Israel is a beacon of freedom in an area not known for its embrace of liberty. Mr. Wolverton says he “give[s] a damn about freedom of worship, free speech, a free press and the rights of the people to peacefully assemble.” Well, so do I, and so do people who support Israel. You see, Israel supports all of those rights as well. So, instead of looking for a Middle Eastern scapegoat for this country’s problems, Mr. Wolverton might want to look more locally.
Blaming Israel is a great way to stir up people. I’ve seen this dozens of times. However, Israel is not the cause of the problems facing this country. It is interesting that Mr. Wolverton doesn’t mention the war in Afghanistan (another country where conflict is as old as the land). He does not mention the “Big Lie” which has kept people glued to their screens, not to mention being a waste of time and resources. He does not mention the obstructionists who keep infrastructure bills from passing. No. To do so would require recognizing that the United States has caused many of its own problems. Instead, it’s easier to blame support of Israel. However, last I checked, Israel is not responsible. American politicians are.