It goes without saying that times are tough in our nation and our region. Many of us are facing unprecedented financial hardship in the wake of the coronavirus.
Unfortunately, nonprofit organizations across our region are also feeling this pain. The need has increased for the vital services that nonprofits provide, and, at the same time, the downturn in our economy threatens their existence.
Our nonprofits provide integral services for the most vulnerable among us, such as food, shelter and advocacy. And just as the at-risk population needs these services now more than ever, our nonprofits need our help as well.
Thankfully, the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides each of us with the opportunity to support nonprofits by allowing taxpayers to receive a special tax benefit for making cash contributions to qualified charities.
Specifically, Section 2204 of the CARES Act provides that any individual who does not elect to itemize deductions may take up to a $300 above-the-line deduction for cash contributions to qualified charities, which are generally public charities. What does this mean? It means if a taxpayer, who does not itemize, contributes to their favorite qualifying nonprofit(s), whether that be $10, $50, or $300, that contribution will reduce their adjusted gross income. For example, a $100 donation to your local qualified food bank will reduce your 2020 taxable income by $100.
This act provides an extra incentive to the people who are already giving to support the amazing work being done by so many nonprofits here at home. Simply put, it’s a win for everyone — the contributor, the charity and the people that they help.
While the coronavirus continues to threaten both our way of life and our economy, this pandemic has also brought out the resiliency and kindness in the people of our Tri-State area.
In these trying times, please remember the nonprofits and the good they do for our region and take advantage of the opportunity that the CARES Act provides to support the causes you care about most.
We are all in this together. Support each other, check on each other, and help those who are helping our neighbors in need.