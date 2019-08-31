Dozens of online readers have weighed in on the news this week that Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, will no longer be sold at Marshall University football games after more than 30 years of having a presence in the stadium
John Mandt Jr., owner of Stewarts Hot Dogs, said he had to talk away from a proposed contract with Sodexo, which has a contract for food service with Marshall, because Sodexo proposed a contract giving Stewarts as smaller amount for hot dogs sold at the stadium. Mandt also told The Herald-Dispatch that a Sodexo official told him that the company had "political and contractual differences" with Mandt.
That perhaps was a reference to social media posts made by Mandt, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, after he chose not to attend a vigil at the local mosque honoring victims of a mass shooting in New Zealand that targeted Muslims. In April, Marshall and Sodexo received a petition with more than 750 signatures from people requesting the university and Sodexo cut ties with Stewarts.
Here is a sampling of comments from readers:
Carol Harris: "I'm so sorry!! Your service to Marshall games will be missed."
— — —
Patrick Mulcay: "Am I missing something? I have seen more posts about this topic. What is everyone in an uproar about? I hate to see a local business not continue to serve their product at MU events, but I'm sure this isn't the first time Sodexho has made a change of service in regards to something at Marshall."
— — —
Tanner Mirabel: "... because the right wing in Huntington are a bunch of snowflakes playing the victim. And it's fun to laugh at them spinning conspiracy theories.
— — —
Anthony Parker: "People like Stewarts and that 700 signed a petition to get Stewart's off the campus and games. I really don't understand all the fuss either. I guess people are bashing John for his beliefs. ... I guess politics and hot dogs don't mix."
— — —
Brandon Ray Kirk: "Now if we could just boycott liberal artists and actors and Hollywood in general. Wait - already happening. Or Starbucks and anti-Christmas cups. Already on it."
— — —
Steven Stowers: "Everyone is freaking out cause he ran for office. If he had never ran for office, people wouldn't (care) about it and really all the people hating him would probably be on his side. Everyone is looking to destroy a longtime local business over a man expressing his right of free speech."
— — —
Chuck AndShirley Whitlow: "When politics gets into the arena of college sports, it is a problem. It is about a local businessman who has great food product and supported every aspect of MU Campus life. There is no value to loyalty and while folks will continue to 'wolf down' dogs at the game, the principle is still not well grounded."
— — —
Luke Styer: "... but he doesn't support 'every aspect of MU Campus life' because there are Muslims among the MU student body, and despite being an elected official whose constituents include Muslims, Mandt has said 'It's better to stay away than be associated with them.' Now he can stay away, so he's getting what he wanted."
— — —
Brett Haddix: "A man of principles over profits and politics. Good for you John Mandt Jr. I'll continue being a loyal customer."
— — —
Melissa Lewis: "Sodexo maybe high-balled him so they wouldn't have to do business with someone who doesn't represent what they represent. I am glad to see so many people voicing against his 'principles." He might be a 'good' person in the casual sense but his bottom line equals someone who is not for all."
— — —
Steven Stowers: "Sometimes it's hard to look through all the ignorance on posts like this. Sodexo wanted a price cut on the hotdogs and a businessman looked at it and said no because he would be losing money on the deal. Why would anyone purposely enter into a contract to lose money? Everyone is quick to jump to the political side of things without reading the facts laid out in front of them in the articles surrounding the issue."
— — —
Cheryl Ann Good: "Lord, you guys do know that he's going to be making more money and he's getting free publicity for his full profit hot dog sales on game day. I mean it's looking like he's going to have a good crowd Saturday. I mean this didn't hurt him really."
— — —
Nina Clark: " ... his political view should have nothing to do with a private family business. What is wrong with people?"