The Herald-Dispatch published a guest column Sunday submitted by Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, about labor unions. The column drew a range of responses on social media and The Herald-Dispatch’s webpage. Following is a sample of comments.
Terry Spencer: “At one time, unions were great and needed to create basic work laws that we have had for decades. Now unions are useless and do nothing more than protect rotten eggs that should have been fired years ago along with raising the cost of whatever service or good they produce. Unions are legal crooks. I was so thankful for Right To Work so I could stop paying for a service I didn’t use or need.”
Chris Hatton: “Terry Spencer yeah I would be excited for lower wages and increase pay in to insurance. Man you really told those unions.”
Jason Chapman: “Terry Spencer your right a gentleman who works at the ford truck plant in Louisville told me the unions are the problem they block them from getting rid of the bad employees who use the union like a security blanket.”
Jeff N Marali Wilks: “Union allows me to say no not going to do it because it is unsafe If I was non union would not have the choice do it or get fired . but we are also set to a higher standard proud that we make it better. The guy is just flat out wrong”
Dana White: “There are some unions that are great. They try to protect their employees by keeping their benefits and pay reasonable. Other unions are very much an organization that was started with good intentions and then became corrupt. My first experience with a union was a union rep threatening me into joining the union. I opted out a month later, once I had time to think about how he intimidated me into joining (I was much younger). All that said, he makes some good points in there. No, I don’t agree with all of it but some of it is definitely true.”
Biagio Randazzo: “Unions set the standards in pay, that’s y u all don’t like unions u want good health insurance u want great representation when u get fired for missing 2 days of work cause your so sick u can’t get out of bed. Union Brother for 31 years n counting, National Association of Letter Carriers biggest strongest UNION in the USA”
Walt Barnett: “Just remember folks, if you join a union, you’re joining a group dedicated to improving your wages and benefits, and that makes the millionaires and billionaires sad. Shut up and take whatever they give you. ’Murica”
Don Perdue: “Abraham Lincoln (Yes, that darn liberal) said specifically that Labor was MORE important than Capital. Bissett, like many others, believes entirely the opposite. As he said: ‘...recognizing self-interest allows one to better understand why you are doing what you are doing…’. A wise Mark Twain said many years ago ‘Tell me where a man gets his cornpone and I will tell you where he gets his opinions.’”
Collins Lisa: “It seems that someone is getting scared. This was the only reason CHH wanted STM in the first place. The ONLY one. There was no more competition to have to keep benefits free. They were afraid of a mass exodus to STM if they did. Now they are going to do whatever they want with no worries. Never a good thing to NOT have competition. I would also bet money upper management benefits stay the same as they were. Just my guess and opinion”
Kim Tucker-fox: “I agree totally!!!! Unions protect nothing, but the Bad actors anymore...Corrupted!!!”