Last week, Gov. Jim Justice notified U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the state will continue to accept refugees. Justice said refugees are vetted and approved by the appropriate federal agencies. West Virginia resettled fewer than 10 refugees in the 2019 budget year, according to the Pew Research Center. This past September, the Trump administration reduced the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. and authorized state and local governments to refuse to accept them. So far no state has.
Justice’s decision was the focus of several dozen comments on The Herald-Dispatch’s social media sites. Here are a few:
Jason Allen Black: “Good!! We need more people that will work and pay taxes. Too many people not doing their part and not enough people being born to replace the population.”
Kevin McPherson: “This state can’t take care of the existing population!!”
JeffandDinah Bee: “Although the American homeless stumble around Huntington on drugs cold and HUNGRY! And they’re not being helped AT ALL!!!FLIPPIN HYPOCRITES!”
Margie Longfellow: “JeffandDinah Bee from what I see in Huntington there are more white dudes and gals on drugs and homeless. I haven’t seen many immigrants that have the drug problems.”
Brian Patrick Bailey: “Thank you for manifesting Christian values.”
Adam Varney: “It’s because they know the positive economic impact that refugees have despite the talking points they use on TV.”
Tommy Hart: “Let’s take care of West Virginia first! We have many families that live below poverty level! And now he wants to bring in refugees who live off government assistance! Boy when are we gonna learn?”
Kay Dickson-Slone: “Another good reason to not vote for Mr. Justice!”
Elizabeth Niese: “WV accepted 3 refugees last year and 6 the previous year. In the past 10 years we’ve had fewer than 200 refugees resettle here. Justice made a political decision here, hoping his perceived compassion would help him win some votes while being fully aware that refugee resettlement does not occur in large numbers in WV.”
Ryan McKenzie: “Immigrants are hard working and innovative. Diversity makes us stronger and a better place to live. Bring it!”
Becky Robinson: “Ryan McKenzie they’re not immigrants they’re refugees there’s a difference.”
Biagio Randazzo: “I’m a first generation to this country. My parents came from Sicily in the 1950s, I am also a Veteran who served 4 years to our country, Sicilians are hard working individuals, my parents were given a chance y not someone else smh.”
Thomas Nicole: “Biagio Randazzo I kinda “hate” to say this but, ur parents came here in the 50s. Times have changed and so have the people. I DO appreciate your service and I wish/hope others have done the same. Unfortunately in this millennium the “new” generations don’t act in yours or your parents’ fashion. Take for instance the “terrorist” trained in the US military that opened fire on base bc of his “beliefs”. Some countries with their belief system does not belong in the US legally or illegally or as a refugee.”
Larry Pierce: “All of you that say to keep them out... The next time you are sick or injured make sure you refuse treatment from an immigrant. Thinking like that is EXACTLY why the rest of the country views our beautiful state in a negative light. And don’t worry, Juan the engineer isn’t coming to steal your job at GoMart or Walmart…”
Brenda Adkins: “re-elections coming up soon..if you want to keep your job stop it...NO refugees.”
James Crabtree: “Why are you so in favor in accepting refugees into a State that can not even take care of its homeless problems in two of it’s biggest cities. Many of our school children go to bed hungry. Let’s take care of our own before we throw open our doors to these refugees.”
Tara Fry: “James Crabtree You do realize most of the homeless here are not even from WV? We give so many services to the homeless that they flock here.”